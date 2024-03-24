Poland summons Russian envoy over ‘missile incident’

A projectile fired at Ukraine had violated the Polish airspace, the country’s army said

Warsaw summoned the Russian ambassador on Sunday, saying that a missile launched at Ukraine had briefly entered Polish territory.

“Poland will demand explanations from the Russian Federation in connection with another violation of the country’s airspace,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

According to the Operational Command of the Polish army, an air-launched missile had entered the Polish airspace at 4:23 am local time near the southeastern village of Oserdow and stayed there for roughly 40 seconds. The intended target of the strike was in western Ukraine, it said.

Moscow has not commented on the matter. The Russian Defense Ministry reported during its Sunday briefing that its warplanes carried out strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

In November 2022, a missile crashed in the Polish village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine, killing two farmers.

Officials in Kiev quickly claimed that the projectile was fired by Russia. Polish President Andrzej Duda, however, said that the missile had likely been fired by a Ukrainian air defense system, and that there was no evidence that the projectile was of Russian origin.