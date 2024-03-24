icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2024 22:54
HomeWorld News

Poland summons Russian envoy over ‘missile incident’

A projectile fired at Ukraine had violated the Polish airspace, the country’s army said
Poland summons Russian envoy over ‘missile incident’
A briefing room of the Polish Foreign Ministry in Warsaw on May 25, 2023. ©  Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto / Getty Images

Warsaw summoned the Russian ambassador on Sunday, saying that a missile launched at Ukraine had briefly entered Polish territory.  

“Poland will demand explanations from the Russian Federation in connection with another violation of the country’s airspace,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

According to the Operational Command of the Polish army, an air-launched missile had entered the Polish airspace at 4:23 am local time near the southeastern village of Oserdow and stayed there for roughly 40 seconds. The intended target of the strike was in western Ukraine, it said. 

Moscow has not commented on the matter. The Russian Defense Ministry reported during its Sunday briefing that its warplanes carried out strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

READ MORE: Poland gearing up to get involved in Ukraine conflict – former US Army officer

In November 2022, a missile crashed in the Polish village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine, killing two farmers.

Officials in Kiev quickly claimed that the projectile was fired by Russia. Polish President Andrzej Duda, however, said that the missile had likely been fired by a Ukrainian air defense system, and that there was no evidence that the projectile was of Russian origin. 

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat
Ruins of Yugoslavia: How Russia learned that NATO poses a threat FEATURE
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’
Restless Buddhists: Activists sleep under night skies in the frozen Himalayas in a bid to protect their ‘fragile moonscape’ FEATURE
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Uncultured politics? Yury Bashmet, conductor and violist
0:00
29:22
The Ukrainian whistleblower
0:00
26:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies