Moscow terrorist attack: World sends condolences and condemnation

Allies and adversaries alike have denounced the massacre at the Crocus City Hall concert venue

Governments around the world have condemned the act of terrorism at the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow on Friday evening, in which at least 40 people were killed and over 100 injured.

Messages of condolences and support for the Russian people – as well as condemnations of the yet-unidentified perpetrators – began arriving in Moscow shortly after the attack.

“Cuba condemns the monstrous terrorist act committed in the Moscow region,” said President Miguel Diaz-Canel, sending condolences to the Russian government and people for the loss of life and wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

“Republic of Srpska strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Moscow this evening, which harmed dozens of innocents,” said Milorad Dodik, president of the Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina. “Such attacks are a reminder to us all never to stop fighting against terrorists, who are the common enemy of the civilized world.”

President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela condemned the “atrocious armed attack perpetrated against innocent civilians” and sent a message of solidarity to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the “brotherly people of the Russian Federation, certain that they will face this bitter moment with unity.”

“Kazakhstan strongly condemns the terrorist act against civilians in Moscow,” said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. “There can be no justification for terrorism,” he added, offering help from Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies if needed.

Bolivia “condemns in the strongest possible terms” the terrorist attack in Moscow, said President Luis Arce. “This tragic event must be condemned by the entire international community.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan phoned his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to convey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s condolences and the “unconditional condemnation of the bloody terrorist attack.”

“We are following with deep pain what is happening in Moscow,” said the Foreign Ministry of Belarus. “This heinous act of terrorism cannot be justified. We stand with the fraternal Russian people in these difficult moments.”

“The murder of unarmed people who came to spend a Friday evening in an entertainment center is unjustified barbarity and cruelty,” Minsk added. “We are confident that everyone involved in this crime will receive the punishment they deserve.”

The Foreign Ministry of Armenia said the country was “shocked by the terrifying news about the inhuman terrorist attack in Moscow,” mourned the loss of life and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“We strongly condemn the monstrous attack” in Moscow, said the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan. “We express our deepest condolences to the families of the innocent victims, as well as the people and government of the Russian Federation.”

Uzbekistan strongly condemned the attack as well. “There can be no justification for terrorism,” the Foreign Ministry in Tashkent said. “We call for unanimous rejection of this kind of violence against innocent citizens.”

“We strongly condemn this terrible attack committed at a concert hall in Moscow,” the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said. “In this difficult hour, we stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Russian Federation.”

“The Arab Republic of Egypt reaffirms its strong condemnation and total rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, expressing its full solidarity with the Russian Federation in this delicate situation,” said the Foreign Ministry in Cairo.

In its message to Moscow, the Qatari Foreign Ministry noted that “the Emirate resolutely rejects methods of violence and terrorism, whatever the motive.” Condemnations of the attack and condolences to the victims also came from Iran and Nicaragua.

The EU was “shocked and appalled by the reports of a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall in Moscow,” said the bloc’s spokesman Peter Stano in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The EU condemns any attacks against civilians. Our thoughts are with all those Russian citizens affected.”

The US has expressed condolences to victims of the “terrible shooting attack,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House press briefing in Washington. Kirby said that Washington was still gathering information about the attack, but insisted there was “no indication” that Ukraine was involved, or that the March 7 security alert – issued by the US Embassy in Moscow, warning about a possible attack by “extremists” – was in any way related to Friday’s incident.