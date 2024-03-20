icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2024 12:19
HomeWorld News

US drops out of top 20 happiest nations – report

The downgrade is attributed to a steep drop in the sense of wellbeing among Americans under 30
US drops out of top 20 happiest nations – report
© Getty Images / Alex Potemkin

Mounting gloominess among younger people has seen the US tumble down a global wellbeing index, according to the World Happiness Report released on Wednesday. For the first time in the ranking’s 12-year history, the country did not feature among the 20 happiest nations.

The US dropped from 15th to the 23rd overall, but was ranked 62nd when just the views of people under 30 were taken into account. Meanwhile, the happiness of those aged 60 and over would place the nation 10th.

When it comes to the top of the list, Finland was ranked number one for the seventh year in a row. Lithuania was the world’s happiest nation, according to the views of those under the age of 30. Denmark is the happiest for people over 60.

Out of the 143 countries surveyed, Afghanistan and Lebanon remained at the bottom of the ranking, with the latter facing ongoing humanitarian crises since the Taliban took power in 2020, while the former was ranked the second least happy for three years in a row.

The annual World Happiness Report, launched in 2012 in an effort to support the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, is based on data from US market research company Gallup, which is analyzed by a global team currently led by Oxford University.

READ MORE: US credit card debt hits historic high – data

Researchers asked people in 143 countries and territories to assess their life on a scale from 0 to 10, before calculating the average scores from the past three years to create a ranking.

The most recent report relies on data that was collected after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with survey respondents answering questions between 2021 and 2023.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Big talk, empty words?
0:00
25:23
Western media apoplectic over President Putin’s victory
0:00
27:20
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies