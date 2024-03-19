icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Mar, 2024 22:20
HomeWorld News

Sweden accuses ex-Iraqi defense chief of welfare fraud

Najah al-Shammari has been arrested in Stockholm for allegedly claiming Swedish public benefits while living in Baghdad
Sweden accuses ex-Iraqi defense chief of welfare fraud
Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari during an event in Baghdad on May 7, 2020. ©  Iraqi Prime Minister’s Press Office / AFP

Former Iraqi Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari has been arrested in Stockholm for allegedly receiving taxpayer-funded benefits in Sweden while living and working in his native country.

Al-Shammari was detained by Swedish authorities upon arrival at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport on Monday. “He has been wanted for almost a year and a half,” public prosecutor Jens Nilsson told local broadcaster TV4 on Tuesday. “There is an arrest warrant in his absence.”

At issue are al-Shammari’s claims for housing and child benefits from Sweden that he was allegedly paid while working in Iraq. He served as Iraq’s defense minister in 2019 and 2020, after reportedly having moved to Sweden with his wife in 2009 and obtained dual citizenship in 2015. He’s accused of continuing to claim Swedish benefits under a different surname for years after returning to Iraq.

EU state plans major change to asylum rules READ MORE: EU state plans major change to asylum rules

Upon al-Shammari’s appointment as defense chief in 2019, the government of then-Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi denied media reports that the former major general had obtained Swedish citizenship. He retired from the Iraqi military in 2018, following a career that included a stint as commander of Baghdad’s Special Operations Forces.

Sweden is known for having some of the most generous asylum laws and social benefits in Europe, making it a top destination for Middle Eastern migrants. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has blamed Sweden’s previous governments for “irresponsible immigration policy and failed integration.” He has called for making it more difficult for migrants from outside Europe to receive welfare benefits.

READ MORE: Iraq wants to kick out US troops

Swedish prosecutors said in November 2019 that an Iraqi government minister – whom media outlets identified as al-Shammari – was being investigated for alleged “crimes against humanity.” That probe ended without charges being filed.

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water
High and dry: Why India’s Silicon Valley is running out of water FEATURE
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election
‘This time the campaign has had a referendum-like nature’: Your guide to Russia’s 2024 Presidential Election FEATURE
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’
‘A threat to our countries’: Why former French colonies decided to leave ‘African version of EU’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Schumer vs. Netanyahu: Round 1
0:00
24:55
Pop culture in politics
0:00
28:50
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies