icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian attempt to break into Russia thwarted (DISTURBING VIDEO)
14 Mar, 2024 13:20
HomeWorld News

Beijing slams proposed US TikTok ban as ‘bandit logic’

Washington is moving closer to adopting a law that could remove the Chinese-owned social media platform from US app stores
Beijing slams proposed US TikTok ban as ‘bandit logic’
© Getty Images / Future Publishing

China has lashed out at an ongoing effort to ban the popular TikTok social media platform in the US. According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, such a step would violate international trade rules.

His comments came after the US House of Representatives passed a bill that describes TikTok as a “national security threat” and would force the platform’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell it within six months or face a nationwide ban.

“[The bill] runs contrary to the principles of fair competition and international economic and trade rules,” Wang said at a news briefing in Beijing. He added that “if so-called reasons of national security can be used to arbitrarily suppress excellent companies from other countries, then there is no fairness and justice at all.”

“When someone sees a good thing another person has and tries to take it for themselves, this is entirely the logic of a bandit.”

He accused Washington of “bullying behavior” and “leveraging state power” against ByteDance. Prior to the vote on Wednesday, Wang had also warned that the proposed ban would “inevitably come back to bite the US” as it would damage investor confidence in America.

The House passed the legislation by a vote of 352-65 on Wednesday. The bill now goes to the Senate. US President Joe Biden previously said he would sign the bill into law if it passes both houses of Congress.

TikTok CEO calls on users to fight US ban READ MORE: TikTok CEO calls on users to fight US ban

TikTok CEO Shou Chew said on Tuesday that banning TikTok in the US would endanger the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Americans, claiming that more than seven million small businesses in the US depend on the platform. Chew also pledged that TikTok would exercise its “legal rights” to prevent the ban, and asked its 170 million US users to support its efforts.

In his testimony to Congress last year, Chew insisted that ByteDance was “not an agent of China” and that TikTok “has never shared, or received a request to share, US user data with the Chinese government,” nor would it honor such a request if one were ever made.

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people?
Biofuel: India is getting ready to ‘feed’ more and more cars, but how will it feed its people? FEATURE
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand
‘I don’t want to be a pawn in this sick game’: Israel’s anti-Zionist fringe is taking a stand FEATURE
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of dental care
0:00
28:3
George Galloway sits down with Rick Sanchez
0:00
26:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies