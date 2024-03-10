icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Mar, 2024 08:09
HomeWorld News

Netanyahu hurting Israel more than helping – Biden

At the same time, the US president insisted that he has no red lines when it comes to supporting Israel
Netanyahu hurting Israel more than helping – Biden
US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Tel Aviv. © AFP / Brendan Smialowski

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is doing Israel more harm than good by ignoring civilian casualties in Gaza amid the ongoing war with Hamas, but that doesn’t mean that Washington will stop backing the Jewish state, US President Joe Biden has said.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 30,960 people have been killed and 72,524 others wounded since October 7, when the IDF began its attacks on the Palestinian enclave in response to the Hamas surprise attack on Israel, in which more than 1,100 people lost their lives and 240 others were taken hostage.

During his interview with MSNBC on Saturday, Biden again criticized the Israeli PM over the way his country’s military conducts its operation in Gaza.

“He has a right to defend Israel, a right to continue to pursue Hamas, but he must…pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken,” the US president stressed.

By not doing so, Netanyahu is “hurting Israel more than he’s helping Israel… It’s contrary to what Israel stands for. I think it’s a big mistake, so I want to see a ceasefire,” he said.

Biden announces new method of delivering aid to Gaza
Read more
Biden announces new method of delivering aid to Gaza

The truce between Israel and Hamas should last six weeks and see a “major” exchange of prisoners, Biden said, adding that “there should be nothing happening” in terms of fighting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which starts on Sunday.

Netanyahu reiterated earlier this week that mounting international pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza won’t make Israel give up on its goal of fighting Hamas until “total victory in war” is achieved.

The president was asked to clarify a comment, which was caught on a hot mic on Thursday after he delivered his State of the Union address, that he’s going to have a “come-to-Jesus” talk with Netanyahu over his handling of the conflict.

“It’s an expression used in the southern part of my state, meaning a serious meeting,” he explained.

Netanyahu “cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead,” but “the defense of Israel is still critical [for the US], so there’s no red line [where] I’m going to cut off all weapons so they don’t have the Iron Dome to protect them,” Biden said, referring to the Israeli missile defense system. “I am never going to leave Israel,” he assured.

READ MORE: Hamas responds to US-backed ceasefire plan

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that US officials had told the Congress in a classified briefing that Washington had approved and delivered on more than 100 arms sales to Israel since October 7. The shipments included thousands of precision-guided munitions, small-diameter bombs and other weapons, the paper said.

Top stories

RT Features

A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint?
A frozen Eastern European conflict defrosts: Could this barely known region be the next Russia-NATO flashpoint? FEATURE
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home
‘Go to Israel, earn more, and die once’: Indian laborers willing to risk war and death to escape debt back home FEATURE
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world
Africa’s secret weapon: Extracting this resource will help present the continent’s true potential to the world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Alan Dershowitz Challenged on Israel’s Genocidal Slaughter in Gaza: Most heated Going Underground interview ever
0:00
29:18
The truth behind the 9/11 hijackers
0:00
27:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies