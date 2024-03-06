icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump rival quits race
6 Mar, 2024 15:59
HomeWorld News

China to ‘test waters’ on Ukraine peace – SCMP

Beijing’s special envoy for Eurasia is currently traveling from Moscow to Kiev via the EU
China to ‘test waters’ on Ukraine peace – SCMP
FILE PHOTO: China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, at the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia, May 26, 2023. © Getty Images / Anadolu

China’s special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, is expected to promote Ukraine peace talks during his ongoing trip to Europe, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the report, the diplomat, who is scheduled to travel from Russia to Ukraine via four EU capitals, will “test the water” on whether the current mood in the region is more favorable towards a political settlement of the conflict, which China has been promoting since last year.

“China believes that the geopolitical landscape is changing, and that the so-called peace negotiations are more likely,” Yuri Poita, the head of Ukrainian Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies think tank, told the news outlet.

He noted that Li was likely to pitch the idea of China as a mediator in the talks between Kiev and Moscow again, but said he doubted whether this would be well-received due to China’s close trade ties with Russia.

However, according to Vita Golod from the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists, authorities in Kiev may be amenable to having Beijing take up the mediation role “because China is the only country who is welcome to Moscow and Kiev at the same time.”

EU officials, meanwhile, are now more likely to embrace China’s efforts due to its growing influence among the developing nations of the Global South, the report noted.

The later the negotiations, the worse the result for Ukraine – Hungary READ MORE: The later the negotiations, the worse the result for Ukraine – Hungary

“If China’s involved in talks like the ones in Jeddah that are more directed at the Global South, this also kind of legitimizes Kiev’s position among those countries that are not fully in the Western camp,” added Jakub Jakobowski, deputy head of the Center for Eastern Studies think tank in Poland.

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a 12-point plan to end the fighting in Ukraine back in February last year. He called for a ceasefire and peace talks, as well as a halt to anti-Russia sanctions. Western officials dismissed the proposal, saying it would only benefit Russia. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed at the time that China didn’t have much “credibility” on the issue because it has declined to condemn Russia for attacking Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin later said Xi’s proposal was “in tune with Russia’s approach” and could be taken as a basis for a peace deal with Kiev.

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russian-trained astronauts are gearing up to lift off for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Expect escalation
0:00
25:6
Praises & condemnations: Assange vs. Navalny
0:00
25:41
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies