icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Mar, 2024 12:36
HomeWorld News

Polish prosecutors spied on political opponents – media

Officials allegedly spent $3.5 million on a surveillance system to snoop on the government’s rivals
Polish prosecutors spied on political opponents – media
FILE PHOTO: The entrance to the general prosecutors office is seen in Katowice, Poland. ©  Jaap Arriens / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office used Hermes spyware to snoop on political opponents under the previous government, the news outlet Wyborcza reported on Monday. 

According to the article, in spring 2021, the Prosecutor’s Office purchased the spy system for PLN 15 million (over $3.5 million).   

The outlet claimed that Hermes’ surveillance spyware was used to “illegally” monitor politicians, officials, judges and prosecutors who were allegedly disloyal to the government led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which ruled the country between 2015 and 2023.

The article stated that the current leadership of the prosecutor’s office learned about the use of spyware by accident after receiving a bill for the periodic subscription to the Hermes system. To service the snooping software, the prosecution allegedly hired two former employees of the Polish Internal Security Agency. According to the outlet, one of them was reportedly paid 1,000 zlotys ($250) per hour.

Wyborcza noted that the Hermes software was even more technologically advanced than the Israeli-made Pegasus system, which the Polish authorities were previously accused of using. The spyware can be secretly installed on mobile phones and other devices.

Poland admits buying Israeli Pegasus spyware READ MORE: Poland admits buying Israeli Pegasus spyware

Earlier this month, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk revealed widespread use of Pegasus software which the previous government bought from the Israeli NSO Group. He announced he had documents proving that the authorities used the high-tech surveillance system to target a “very long” list of political opponents, Associated Press reported.

A scandal dubbed ‘Polish Watergate’ by local media alleged that the government of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had spied on Krzysztof Brejza, a member of the Civic Platform party who coordinated its 2019 election campaign, and on Roman Giertych, a lawyer involved in cases against the PiS party. It was also alleged that Ewa Wrzosek, a prosecutor and opposition figure, had been snooped-on.

In 2022, Kaczynski admitted that Poland purchased the spyware, denying, however, that the surveillance system targeted politicians, claiming it was used by secret services.

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see this new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Sunk cost fallacy
0:00
26:10
Russian space nukes
0:00
23:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies