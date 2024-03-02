Trump leading Biden in seven key states – poll

More than 80% of respondents believe the incumbent US president is “too old,” according to a survey

Former US leader and Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden in seven swing states – with an overwhelming majority of Americans viewing the incumbent as “too old,” according to a poll.

A survey by Bloomberg News/Morning Consult released on Thursday found that 48% of voters would back the GOP presumptive nominee if the presidential election were held today, compared to 43% who would support 81-year old Biden.

Trump leads his rival by several points in all seven key states, including Arizona (6%), Georgia (6%), Michigan (2%), Nevada (6%), North Carolina (9%), Pennsylvania (6%) and Wisconsin (4%), the poll shows.

The survey also found that 82% of respondents view Biden, 81, as “too old,” while 47% believe that description applies to Trump, aged 77. Some 38% say both men are to elderly to serve as president.

However, 59% describe Trump as “dangerous,” while 48% say the same of Biden. 14% described both leaders as “dangerous.”

In addition, only 30% describe Biden as “mentally fit,” with 47% saying this applies to Trump. More Americans also view Trump as “in good health” and “a strong leader.” Biden, however, is generally seen as a more compassionate president.

Concerns about Biden’s mental fitness have been a major factor in the 2024 election cycle, fueled by recurring gaffes in public. Earlier this week Biden was declared “fit for duty” following a physical examination, which did not include a cognitive assessment.

The results of the test were released after a report by special counsel Robert Hur, who suggested that Biden might have jeopardized national security by keeping classified documents after leaving office as vice president in 2017. However, he did not call for criminal charges, characterizing the president as an “elderly man with a poor memory,” triggering a fierce pushback from Biden himself.