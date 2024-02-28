White House reveals Biden’s health condition

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2024 23:44
President Joe Biden underwent his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday, with doctors saying the oldest leader in US history is healthy enough and fully “fit for duty.”

The two-and-a-half-hour-long medical examination was conducted by a team of 20 doctors, but did not involve any tests to prove Biden’s mental fitness. According to a memo from White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden “feels well” after the routine procedure and tests “identified no new concerns.”

“President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the doctor wrote in a six-page summary of the procedures.

Critics have long blasted the administration for an alleged lack of transparency on Biden’s health, claiming that the 81-year-old Biden hasn’t proven mentally fit to serve as president – especially after a recent prosecutor’s report suggested that he was too elderly and befuddled to stand trial.

US lawmakers demand Biden takes cognitive test

“The president doesn’t need a cognitive test,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday. “That is not my assessment, that is the assessment of the president’s doctor, that is also the assessment of his neurologist.” 

Earlier this month, US Representative Ronny Jackson, a Texas Republican who served as White House doctor under then-Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, and 83 other US House Republicans wrote a letter raising “grave concerns” about President Biden’s cognitive abilities.

The US Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur's report found some evidence that Biden might have jeopardized national security by keeping classified documents after leaving office as vice president in 2017 – but noted that the president shouldn’t be criminally charged, partly because a jury would be reluctant to convict an octogenarian who comes across in interviews as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

