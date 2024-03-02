icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Mar, 2024 00:01
Leaked Crimean Bridge attack talk sounds authentic – German media

Berlin launched a counterintelligence probe into how the conversation between senior Luftwaffe officers got out
FILE PHOTO ©  Boeing / Taurus Systems GmbH

Berlin has yet to officially admit the authenticity of discussions between German officers about helping Ukraine attack Russia, but a preliminary probe indicates the recording is real, according to multiple German media reports.

The leaked audio file is widely circulating in the Bundeswehr and is currently “classified as authentic,” Germany’s Welt newspaper wrote on Friday evening, citing “several soldiers” who have studied the recording.

Spiegel also wrote that after the first analysis “the recording is classified as authentic,” noting that the German counterintelligence immediately launched a probe into the matter and that “according to an initial assessment, AI-supported counterfeiting is largely ruled out.”

The German Ministry of Defense refused to address the contents of the communications, but acknowledged in a brief statement to the German press that the military was “checking whether communications within the Air Force were intercepted.”

On Friday, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan published a transcript and audio recording the conversation between four officers of the German air force (Luftwaffe), including its head General Ingo Gerhartz senior Luftwaffe officers, saying that she had obtained the file from Russian security officials. 

In the 38-minute audio dated February 19, the officers discussed the operational and targeting details of Taurus long-range missiles that Germany was debating sending to Ukraine, as if this had already been agreed upon – and how to maintain plausible deniability so that Germany could avoid crossing the “red line” of direct involvement.

