icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France considers letting Special Forces ‘cross’ into Ukraine – Le Monde
1 Mar, 2024 18:32
HomeWorld News

German discussion of attacks on Russia: What has emerged so far

Luftwaffe generals have allegedly talked about secretly helping Ukraine bomb the Crimean Bridge
German discussion of attacks on Russia: What has emerged so far
FILE PHOTO: Taurus long-range air-to-surface missile. ©  South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images

Moscow will demand an explanation from Berlin about alleged plans to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine and help the Ukrainians strike the Crimean Bridge and other targets, senior Russian officials said on Friday. 

RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan published a transcript of the conversation between senior Bundeswehr officers discussing the matter, followed by a 38-minute audio recording. The German government has yet to respond. 

Here is what we know so far.

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers
The triumph of Adwa: An epic story of African victory over European colonizers FEATURE
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission
Gagarin to Gaganyaan: India’s Russia-trained astronauts are gearing to liftoff for the giant’s first manned space mission FEATURE
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster?
‘Art knows no boundaries’: Will Western audiences see the new Russian blockbuster? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Politicking genocide
0:00
25:13
The cost of divorce
0:00
27:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies