icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2024 12:29
HomeWorld News

Russia has ‘done very well’ at boosting its defense industry – US general

Moscow’s military is adapting and learning during the Ukraine conflict, the American army’s chief of staff has acknowledged
Russia has ‘done very well’ at boosting its defense industry – US general
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Uralvagonzavod, the country's largest producer of tanks, in Nizhny Tagil. © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

Russia should not be underestimated as its military has shown the ability to adapt and the country has expanded its industrial base amid the conflict with Ukraine, US Army Chief of Staff General Randy George has said.

George, who is the highest-ranking military officer in the Department of the Army, shared his assessment on Tuesday during a forum hosted by the Washington-based Defense Writers Group.

Russian forces “are adapting and they are learning” amid the fighting with the Ukrainian military, he said. The chief of staff highlighted Russia’s advances in drones, loitering munitions, and electronic warfare.

“Don’t underestimate your enemy. That’s never a good place to start,” George stressed, admitting that Moscow has “done very well by pumping money and energy into [its] industrial base.” 

Fellow high-profile guests at the event included Christine Wormuth, secretary of the US Army, who acknowledged that Russia has proved capable of regenerating its industrial base, despite the sanctions imposed by the West.

EU will miss key Ukraine arms target, again – Zelensky
Read more
EU will miss key Ukraine arms target, again – Zelensky

Wormuth also insisted the Pentagon has learned a significant amount from the fighting between Moscow and Kiev.

“We’re moving away from counterterrorism and counterinsurgency; we want to be postured for large-scale combat operations,” she stated.

In order to increase efficiency, the size of the US Army will be reduced by 24,000 positions or almost 5% by 2029, decreasing from 494,000 to 470,000 troops, the US Army secretary announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that the production of weapons and ammunition in the country is going at a “very good, high pace,” with the forces fighting Ukraine steadily receiving the arms they need in terms of quality and quantity.

Defense industry employees “work hard at their plants and, if necessary, go directly to the combat zone... making appropriate adjustments [to the hardware there],” Putin stated, describing it as “true heroism.” 

Citing an unnamed Estonian official, the New York Times reported in September that Russian ammunition production was seven times higher than that of the US and EU combined.

READ MORE: Russia has better weapons than NATO – Putin

Last week, a Ukrainian battery commander told the Kyiv Independent that ammunition supplies to Russian forces were “running smoothly” as they were mostly firing shells produced in 2022 and 2023.

Top stories

RT Features

From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions
From forests to fear: How national security is killing ecology in border regions FEATURE
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Magical thinking 
0:00
26:56
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies