icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2024 20:32
HomeWorld News

Biden reveals his plans for 2020 (VIDEO)

The US leader has made another gaffe on a late night talk show
Biden reveals his plans for 2020 (VIDEO)
President Joe Biden eats ice cream at Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, in New York, as Seth Meyers watches. ©  AP Photo/Evan Vucci

US President Joe Biden took his campaign message to a TV audience on Monday evening, but mistakenly dated his 2024 agenda to four years ago.

Biden was the ‘surprise’ guest on NBC’s ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’, the show once hosted by David Letterman and Conan O’Brien. 

When Meyers asked, “what’s your 2024 agenda?” the 81-year-old Democrat said, “Look, the 2020 agenda is to finish the job.”

The president was presented as the special anniversary guest, as he appeared on Meyers’ first broadcast in 2014, back when he was Barack Obama’s vice president. 

The president used the interview to tease a possible endorsement from pop star Taylor Swift and make light of his memory issues by projecting them onto his rival, likely Republican nominee Donald Trump. 

“You got to take a look at the other guy,” he told Meyers. “He’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.”

This was a reference to a video Meyers had played before Biden’s appearance, showing a scene from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend, and accusing Trump of mistakenly addressing his wife Melania as ‘Mercedes’.

Former Democrat lawmaker endorses Trump for US president READ MORE: Former Democrat lawmaker endorses Trump for US president

According to Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, however, the candidate was addressing Mercedes Schlapp, whose husband Matt organized the conference.

“The clips were taken out of context by disingenuous people,” Cheung said.

The late night comedy circuit is friendly ground for Biden, as Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel of ABC, and Stephen Colbert of CBS are all outspoken Democrats.

Monday was Biden’s fourth late night appearance since he became president. He went on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ in 2021, Kimmel’s show in 2022, and a special episode of ‘The Daily Show’ in 2023, guest-hosted by one-time Obama White House staffer Kal Penn. The genre is popular with young college-educated voters, who skew heavily Democrat.

Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by winning the most votes ever in US history. Recent polls, however, show Trump decisively prevailing in a rematch. Democrats have been scrambling to find ways to defeat the former president, from lawsuits and attempts to disqualify him from the ballot, to persuading former late night powerhouse Jon Stewart to come back from retirement and host The Daily Show again.

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism
Türkiye first: How Erdogan’s policies evolved from EU-aligned reforms to conservative Islamism FEATURE
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius
Hero, patriot, and public enemy: This man still causes controversy in Russia, but everyone agrees that he was a genius FEATURE
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Take my border back
0:00
27:30
Bono’s ultimate cringe, trans admiral & his gay army and other curiosities
0:00
17:56
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies