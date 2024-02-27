icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Feb, 2024 03:51
Hazmat team called after ‘white powder’ sent to Trump Jr.

Donald Trump’s eldest son said the incident was likely motivated by “hatred” of his father
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump Jr. ©  Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

A hazardous materials unit was called to the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former US president, after he received a death threat and an envelope containing a mysterious white substance.

Authorities responded to Trump’s residence in the Palm Beach suburb of Jupiter on Monday afternoon, after he opened a piece of mail and caused an unidentified powder to “fly out,” unnamed sources told the Daily Beast, which was first to report the incident.

Trump himself has since confirmed the scare, telling the Daily Caller that “It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable.”

“This is actually the second white powder substance envelope that’s been mailed to me. The last time we had this happen, it was during my father’s presidency and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side,” he added. “So, it’s just sad that we live in a society where politics and the left’s hatred of my father would drive people to do such crazy things, but that’s where we are unfortunately.”

While the substance has yet to be identified by authorities, a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said the former president’s son did not appear to be in any danger.

“The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly,” they said.

An unconfirmed photo making the rounds online purported to show the letter received by Trump Jr., which also addresses his brothers Eric and Barron, as well as Jared Kushner, the husband of Ivanka Trump and a former senior official in President Donald Trump’s White House.

“How many lives will be ruined before the psychopath Donald is silenced?” the message reads, before bizarrely adding that “Lee Harvey Oswald’s grandson must complete his contract.”

The Jupiter Police Department declined to share further details on the investigation, but said the  Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office would lead the probe.

