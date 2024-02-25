icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Feb, 2024 00:58
HomeWorld News

Trump defeats Haley in South Carolina primary

The former US president has crushed his last-remaining Republican challenger for the 2024 election
Trump defeats Haley in South Carolina primary
Former US President Donald Trump in Columbia, South Carolina on February 24, 2024. ©  Timothy A. Clary / AFP

Donald Trump has won the South Carolina Republican primary, comfortably defeating the state’s former governor Nikki Haley, according to projections by multiple news agencies.

Trump is leading with 60.1% of the votes with 60% of the ballots counted, according to the New York Times. 

The 45th president’s victory was expected, as he has remained the frontrunner to be nominated by Republicans to challenge Joe Biden, whose time in office he portrayed as disastrous for the country.

In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier that day, Trump attacked Biden’s mental state and his record as president, arguing that American institutions would “collapse” should he get a second term. He predicted that the “hordes of illegal aliens” would continue to cross the border with Mexico under Biden’s watch.

READ MORE: Biden ‘too old’ for presidency – poll

Haley became the only high-profile Republican rival to Trump after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race last month. She described Trump’s presidency as “chaotic” and accused him of being “toxic” and “lacking “moral clarity.”

CNN reported earlier this week that Biden had instructed his staffers to focus on Trump’s more divisive and “inflammatory” statements in an effort to reshape his own campaign.

“Donald Trump is the polar opposite of everything President Biden stands for and has accomplished since he took office, and the campaign’s top priority over the next nine months will be laying out that stark choice for voters,” Ammar Moussa, director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, told CNN.

Top stories

RT Features

Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease
Frozen Aftershock: In Nepal, earthquake survivors now battle cold and disease FEATURE
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it
Notorious: The story of the biggest CIA failure in history and the man behind it FEATURE
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass
Victory in Avdeevka: How Russia forced Ukraine to retreat from the most fortified city in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Remembering John Pilger
0:00
28:2
Roger Waters on Julian Assange & Gaza: The Ruling Class is FULL OF SH*T, Israel is a FAILED STATE
0:00
29:53
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies