icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Feb, 2024 08:48
HomeWorld News

Netanyahu to lose office once Gaza war over – media

Israel’s Ynet media outlet quoted an unnamed senior member of the prime minister’s Likud party as making the assessment
Netanyahu to lose office once Gaza war over – media
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on February 5, 2024. © AFP / GIL COHEN-MAGEN/POOL/AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be able to retain power after the country’s military has concluded its operation against Hamas in Gaza, Ynet media outlet has claimed, citing anonymous sources within his Likud party. Amid mounting calls for early elections, the Israeli leader insisted on Saturday that now is “not the time for politics,” suggesting that the next vote will take place “in a few years.”

Multiple opinion polls have demonstrated that Netanyahu’s approval ratings and those of his Likud party have been on the decline since Hamas militants conducted their deadly surprise incursion into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023. Back in December, the Israel Democracy Institute, citing survey results, claimed that more than two-thirds of Israelis want general elections to be held as soon as hostilities in Gaza are over.

A survey conducted earlier this month showed that opposition parties would secure as many as 75 of the Israeli parliament’s 120 seats were elections held now.

In its report on Saturday, Ynet quoted an unnamed senior member of Likud as predicting that “whoever was prime minister on October 7 will finish his post at the end of the war.”

Netanyahu doesn’t listen to anyone – EU’s top diplomat READ MORE: Netanyahu doesn’t listen to anyone – EU’s top diplomat

Another staffer from Netanyahu’s party allegedly contended that no matter “how much Netanyahu postpones the end and how much he doesn’t want to, at the end of this war we will go to elections.” According to the media outlet, the anonymous Likud bigwig added that the prime minister would be forced to call a snap election either by members of his own political force or by other parties making up the ruling coalition, with everyone understanding that “this is what’s going to happen.”

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Netanyahu dismissed calls for a snap election, insisting that a vote for the Knesset should take place as scheduled, that is, in October 2026.

“I suggest we don’t concern ourselves with that during the war,” the prime minister said, arguing that the “last thing we need right now is elections.” Netanyahu warned that internal political division in Israel would play into the hands of Hamas.

The opposition Yesh Atid party released a statement describing the prime minister’s comments as “another performance by an unfit prime minister who, by all accounts, has long lost the public’s trust and continues to flee from the responsibility of the greatest failure to the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

“Israel needs change. Elections are the order of the day,” the party argued.

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake
A war that shouldn’t have happened: How the USSR made its worst-ever mistake FEATURE
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army?
A very Soviet union: Why has Zelensky picked a Russian general as the new leader of Ukraine’s army? FEATURE
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians
Lotus awakening: How a Soviet magazine could give a new voice to Palestinians FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Shock, not therapy? Jeffrey Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University
0:00
29:6
Pakistan crisis: Shandana Gulzar on Biden’s coup against Imran Khan, crackdown on PTI, Gaza genocide
0:00
28:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies