Mass shooting rocks Super Bowl parade (VIDEO)

Two suspects have been arrested near Kansas City’s Union Station

Two armed men were arrested after allegedly opening fire in Kansas City’s Union Station following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, police told reporters.

One person was killed and as many as 15 injured injured in the melee. Three of the victims were in critical condition and five were in serious condition, while one had mild injuries, according to officials.

Footage from outside the station showed bystanders taking cover while dozens of police officers – and apparently the FBI, according to one loud onlooker – swarmed the entrance. The shooting took place in a parking garage near the station while paradegoers were leaving, local media reported.

Another video shared on social media appeared to show a group of paradegoers chasing after and then tackling one suspect.

A million people were expected to attend the victory parade and rally marking the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win in two years. Approximately 600 law enforcement officers from 34 local, state and federal agencies were said to be assigned to the event.

The names of the suspects have not been released as of Wednesday afternoon, nor have authorities revealed any possible motive, though the crime is not believed to be terrorism-related.