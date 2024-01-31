icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia to continue POW exchanges with Ukraine – Putin
31 Jan, 2024 16:30
HomeWorld News

No US threat will go unanswered – Iran

Tehran is “not afraid of war” with America, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has said
No US threat will go unanswered – Iran
Hossein Salami delivers a speech during the funeral of a senior IRGC commander in Tehran, Iran, December 28, 2023 ©  AFP / Atta Kenare

Iran will not let any threat from the US go “unanswered,” the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday. The statement came after US President Joe Biden said he had drawn up a response to an attack on American troops in Jordan.

Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he had decided how to respond to the drone attack, which left three US soldiers dead and dozens more injured on Sunday. The White House blamed the assault on Iranian-aligned militants operating in Iraq and Syria, while Biden said he holds Iran responsible for the deaths, “in the sense that they’re supplying the weapons to the people who did it.”

The US president did not reveal what kind of response he had planned.

“We hear threats coming from American officials, [and] we tell them that they have already tested us and we now know one another, no threat will be left unanswered,” Major General Hossein Salami said at an event in Tehran, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

Biden says he has decided how to respond to Jordan attack
Read more
Biden says he has decided how to respond to Jordan attack

“We are not looking for a war, but are not afraid of war either,” the IRGC commander added.

Iran’s envoy to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani, issued a similar warning on Tuesday night. "The Islamic Republic will decisively respond to any attack on the county, its interests and nationals under any pretexts,” Iravani said, according to Iran’s state news agency, IRNA.

Tehran has denied orchestrating the fatal attack on US troops. While Iran arms and trains numerous Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that these fighters “do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“These groups decide and act based on their own principles and priorities as well as the interests of their country and people,” a ministry spokesman said.

Militant groups have launched more than 150 attacks on US bases in the Middle East in recent months, but Sunday’s incident marked the first time American troops in the region were confirmed killed by enemy fire since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.



Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iowa Caucus & New Hampshire primary results
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies