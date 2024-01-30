icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Jan, 2024 18:55
HomeWorld News

Biden says he has decided how to respond to Jordan attack

The US president still has not revealed what form this response will take
Biden says he has decided how to respond to Jordan attack
Joe Biden speaks to the media before he departs the White House in Washington DC, January 30, 2024 ©  AP / Andrew Harnik

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has decided how to respond to a deadly drone attack on US forces in Jordan. Biden said that he would not seek a “wider war in the Middle East.”

Asked by a reporter whether he had settled on a response to the attack, Biden replied “yes,” without revealing any further details. His answer adds little to an official White House statement put out immediately after the attack, which said that the US “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing.”

Three US Army soldiers were killed and dozens more injured when an unmanned drone struck an American outpost in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border in the early hours of Sunday morning. After more than 150 such strikes on US forces across Iraq and Syria in recent months, the attack marked the first time that American troops in the Middle East were confirmed killed by enemy fire since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. 

US troops killed in Jordan attack: As it happened
Read more
US troops killed in Jordan attack: As it happened

US Central Command, which directs American military operations in the region, immediately blamed the attack on “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.” While Tehran arms and trains numerous Shi’ite militias in both countries, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that these fighters “do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“These groups decide and act based on their own principles and priorities as well as the interests of their country and people,” a ministry spokesman said.

Asked whether he holds “Iran responsible for the deaths of those three Americans,” Biden said on Tuesday that he does, “in the sense that they’re supplying the weapons to the people who did it.” Pressed on whether he would upgrade this assessment to holding Tehran “directly responsible,” Biden said “we’ll have that discussion.”

Biden’s seemingly cautious response to Sunday’s attack incensed some Republican lawmakers, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime proponent of military action against Iran. ““Hit Iran now. Hit them hard,” he posted on X after the attack, claiming that “until [Iran pays] a price with their infrastructure and their personnel, the attacks on US troops will continue.”

Speaking on Tuesday, Biden offered no indication that he would listen to these calls for conflict. “I don’t think we need a wider war in the Middle East,” he said. “That’s not what I’m looking for.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions
‘You become a traitor and a bad Jew’: Israeli anti-war activists speak to RT about their country’s actions FEATURE
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial
The 100-year-old firebrand: A legendary communist who fought exploitation and sex abuse celebrates his centennial FEATURE
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst?
Land of War: Two generals clash in the heart of Africa, should the world prepare for the worst? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iowa Caucus & New Hampshire primary results
0:00
25:32
US Army War College Prof. John Nagl challenged on Israel’s slaughter in Gaza, Ukraine proxy war
0:00
29:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies