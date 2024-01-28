US servicemen killed in Jordan attack: aftermath Live updates

President Joe Biden believes that “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq” are responsible

Three US Army soldiers were killed and over 30 service personnel were injured in an overnight drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan, near its Syrian border, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday. This is the first instance of American troops being killed by enemy fire in the region since the onset of the Gaza war. The specific militia group responsible is still unidentified, with the so-called ‘Iraqi resistance group’ reportedly claiming responsibility. President Joe Biden has pledged to hold those accountable for the attack, attributing it to “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”