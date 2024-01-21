icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
DeSantis drops out of US presidential race
21 Jan, 2024 21:14
HomeWorld News

Israel has killed just a fifth of Hamas fighters – WSJ

Israel and the US have both reportedly adjusted their expectations for what constitutes victory after three months of fighting
Israel has killed just a fifth of Hamas fighters – WSJ
Palestinians eye an unexploded bomb dropped by Israel on Deir al-Balah, central Gaza ©  Getty Images / Majdi Fathi

Israel has killed between just 20% and 30% of Hamas’ fighters in Gaza since declaring war on the Palestinian militant group following its cross-border raid on October 7, according to US intelligence estimates reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

In a classified report compiled earlier this month, Washington estimated Hamas had between 25,000 and 30,000 fighters in Gaza before the war, plus thousands of members of the territory’s police force and other authorities, basing its estimates on intercepted communications, drone surveillance, and Israeli intelligence. 

In addition to the estimated 5,000 to 9,000 dead militants, another 10,500 to 11,700 Hamas fighters have been wounded, a US official told the WSJ, clarifying that many of the latter could return to combat. The remaining fighters are likely doing “two or three jobs,” having assumed the responsibilities of their fallen comrades, retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel surmised.

Israel repeatedly violating terms of a potential ceasefire – Hamas representative
Read more
Israel repeatedly violating terms of a potential ceasefire – Hamas representative

Hamas, which has governed Gaza since 2007, also retains the firepower to continue striking Israel - and Israel Defense Forces assets in the Palestinian territories - “for months,” according to the Journal, which added that the group is currently trying to reestablish its police force in Gaza City despite much of the densely populated area being reduced to rubble.

Israel’s own estimates placed the starting number of Hamas fighters higher, at 30,000 or more, and credited the Israel Defense Forces with killing more members of the group - 9,000 during the war plus 1,000 during the raid that preceded it. Its estimate of 16,000 wounded Palestinian militants was also notably higher, as was its claim regarding the seriousness of those wounds - half of the injured won’t be fighting anymore, a senior Israeli military official told the WSJ.

The US has tacitly acknowledged the failure of Israel’s three-month bombardment of Gaza to bring about the destruction of Hamas, its stated goal in waging war on the enclave. The administration of President Joe Biden has repeatedly urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce civilian casualties and adopt a more “surgical” strategy targeting high-ranking members of the organization rather than low-level fighters, even while lowering its own expectations from the obliteration of Hamas to its degradation as a security threat.

In announcing the withdrawal of thousands of troops from Gaza earlier this month, West Jerusalem, too, appeared to acknowledge the failure of its scorched-earth tactics, which have killed nearly 25,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. The high reported rate of civilian casualties has triggered allegations of genocidal intent from the international community, culminating in a case filed by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Taking the bait? SB Asthana, Retired Indian Major General
0:00
28:19
This is Iowa!
0:00
27:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies