icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fire engulfs Russian gas terminal (VIDEO)
21 Jan, 2024 03:31
HomeWorld News

EU state to resume cultural cooperation with Russia – media

Slovakia banned contacts with Russian and Belarusian cultural institutions two years ago
EU state to resume cultural cooperation with Russia – media
©  Facebook / SimkovicovaOficialna

The new Slovak minister of culture Martina Simkovicova has reversed the order prohibiting cultural cooperation with Russia and Belarus, which was introduced by her predecessor in March 2022 following the outbreak of the military conflict in Ukraine.

The document overturning the suspension of “any academic cultural or other similar official cooperation with the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus” was issued on January 12 with the decision coming into effect three days later, Slovakia's Pravda newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the documents it reviewed. 

The minister explained her decision by saying that cultural cooperation should not be affected by the political climate.

“There are dozens of military conflicts going on in the world, and, in our opinion, artists and culture must not suffer because of them,” she said through her spokesperson Pavel Corba.

‘No air defense, no air force, no money’ – EU state complains after helping Ukraine READ MORE: ‘No air defense, no air force, no money’ – EU state complains after helping Ukraine

The decision was supported by the chairman of the parliamentary media and culture committee, Roman Michelko, who said that the former minister introduced the ban for ideological reasons. “I am against any censorship of culture,” he stressed, arguing that cultural exchange should continue to function regardless of politics.

“The innocent are being punished and that is sick, ideology should not interfere with culture. Creators of Russian culture should not be discriminated against or ostracized because of the regime in power,” he emphasized.

Martina Simkovicova, a former television presenter and a member of the Slovak National Party (SNS), assumed the position of the Minister of Culture in October 2023, following the victory of Robert Fico’s Slovak Social Democracy (SMER-SD) party and subsequent creation of the coalition government. At the time, the leader of SNS Andrej Darko said that he was willing to join a coalition with Fico to “compete with liberalism.”

Letting Ukraine into NATO is ‘basis for World War Three’ – member state READ MORE: Letting Ukraine into NATO is ‘basis for World War Three’ – member state

Last week, Simkovicova said that she “rejects progressive normalization” and announced her decision to stop funding various LGBTQ projects

“Non-governmental organizations related to LGBT  will no longer parasitize on the money from the culture department. I will certainly not allow it under my leadership,” she said in a ministry’s official statement on Facebook. “Such practices have come to an end, we are returning to normality.”

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day
In the shade of Ayodhya: The mosque that made way for India’s grand temple is yet to see the light of day FEATURE
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation
'We have suffered because we were Negroes': It took this man 200 days to become a legend in the fight against Western exploitation FEATURE
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health
Bhopal tragedy: 40 years later, 150,000 victims of an American pesticide factory disaster face a grave threat to their health FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
This is Iowa!
0:00
27:3
Israel - Hamas war
0:00
28:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies