Clashes in Guatemala after president-elect denied inauguration

Bernardo Arevalo, who won the popular vote, urged MPs to respect the result of the election

The supporters of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo clashed in Guatemala City with police on Sunday after his inauguration was unexpectedly delayed.

Arevalo, a member of the leftist Semilla party who ran on an anti-corruption platform, received more than 60% of the run-off vote in August 2023.

His swearing-in ceremony was due to begin at 3 pm local time on Sunday. The procedure was abruptly suspended by Congress – the nation’s parliament – which is controlled by right-wing parties.

People angered by the delaying of the inauguration broke through police barriers and threatened to storm the parliament building. Police responded by firing volleys of tear gas.

The conflict arose because the congressional credentials commission took longer than expected to review the papers of the newly-elected MPs from Arevalo’s party. This, in turn, prevented the forming of the Board of Directors responsible for the swearing-in of the new president.

