icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2024 00:59
HomeWorld News

Clashes in Guatemala after president-elect denied inauguration

Bernardo Arevalo, who won the popular vote, urged MPs to respect the result of the election
Clashes in Guatemala after president-elect denied inauguration
Supporters of Guatemalan president-elect Bernardo Arevalo clash with police in Guatemala City, on January 14, 2024. ©  AP Photo / Santiago Billy

The supporters of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo clashed in Guatemala City with police on Sunday after his inauguration was unexpectedly delayed. 

Arevalo, a member of the leftist Semilla party who ran on an anti-corruption platform, received more than 60% of the run-off vote in August 2023.

His swearing-in ceremony was due to begin at 3 pm local time on Sunday. The procedure was abruptly suspended by Congress – the nation’s parliament – which is controlled by right-wing parties. 

People angered by the delaying of the inauguration broke through police barriers and threatened to storm the parliament building. Police responded by firing volleys of tear gas.

The conflict arose because the congressional credentials commission took longer than expected to review the papers of the newly-elected MPs from Arevalo’s party. This, in turn, prevented the forming of the Board of Directors responsible for the swearing-in of the new president.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen?
They have defied the US, Israel, and Saudi Arabia, and promise ‘revenge.’ Who are the Houthis of Yemen? FEATURE
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing assets
0:00
24:23
Nuclear safety
0:00
25:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies