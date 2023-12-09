icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Dec, 2023 10:24
HomeWorld News

President-elect accuses prosecutor’s office of coup attempt

Guatemala’s Bernardo Arevalo is in a standoff with the Public Ministry over an attempt to annul this past summer’s vote over supposed irregularities
President-elect accuses prosecutor’s office of coup attempt
Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo gestures during a press conference in Guatemala City on December 8, 2023. ©  Johan ORDONEZ / AFP

The Central American nation of Guatemala is facing a coup d’etat, President-elect Bernardo Arevalo has claimed, pointing the finger at the country’s Public Ministry for attempting to annul the results of this summer’s election over alleged irregularities.

Arevalo came out on top with 58% of the vote in a run-off in August against former First Lady Sandra Torres. The center-left politician claimed the following month that the “political mafias” would pull out all the stops to prevent his inauguration on January 14, 2024.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the president-elect said: “We are facing an absurd, ridiculous and wicked coup d’etat.” He went on to allege that the supposed putschists are a group of high-ranking officials within the Public Ministry.

Arevalo hailed the Guatemala’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal for its insistence that the election results cannot be changed. He also called on the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Justice to step in as well “in defense of democracy and the rule of law.

Guyanese military helicopter missing near Venezuelan border READ MORE: Guyanese military helicopter missing near Venezuelan border

On Friday, prosecutor Leonor Morales said that apart from the presidential election, the elections for all MPs and mayors this summer should be nullified. The official claimed that the prosecutor’s office had uncovered that the “formats used were not those approved” by the country’s electoral authority.

There are crossed out minutes, there are minutes where there are no signatures from the Vote Receiving Boards, not all of them are there, there are more voters than ballots,” another prosecutor, Rafael Curruchiche, detailed.

He stressed that the investigation did not focus on any one political party or candidate but rather covered all contenders. According to Curruchiche, the findings of the probe will be presented to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, which is expected to pass a verdict on the matter.

Commenting on other allegations made by the prosecutor’s office, who earlier also claimed that Arevalo’s party had falsified signatures, the president-elect challenged the Public Ministry to present evidence.

This latest development in Guatemala comes as Latin America is embroiled in another crisis.

On Wednesday, the Spanish daily El Pais reported that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro had deployed troops to the border with Guyana as Caracas prepares to claim 160,000 square km of territory known as Essequibo. Earlier this week, Maduro unveiled a new map of Venezuela incorporating the oil-rich region after Venezuelans supported such a move in a referendum on Sunday.

The dispute between the two countries dates back to 1899, when the US assigned Essequibo to what was then the British colony of Guiana – a decision that Venezuela never accepted as legitimate

Top stories

RT Features

‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Israel’s ex-justice minister walks out after being challenged on Gaza slaughter, October 7
0:00
27:16
Gender-based violence
0:00
25:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies