icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Who was the ‘tortured’ US journalist who died in Ukrainian captivity?
13 Jan, 2024 08:46
HomeWorld News

EU mulls naval mission in Red Sea – media

If agreed, the European operation could be launched in February, Euractiv reported
EU mulls naval mission in Red Sea – media
FILE PHOTO: A security guard aboard the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, seized by Houthi fighters. ©  AFP

The EU is considering sending a naval mission to the Red Sea to protect key shipping routes from attacks by Houthi militants in Yemen, the bloc’s diplomats have told Euractiv.

EU ambassadors are expected to discuss the relevant proposal, coming from the European External Action Service (EEAS), on Tuesday, the outlet said in an article on Friday.

The initiative by the bloc’s diplomatic service predates the airstrikes against Houthi targets by the US and UK, which were carried out on Friday and Saturday, it stressed.

Since mid-October, the Houthis have launched multiple drones and missiles targeting Israeli-bound commercial vessels off Yemen’s coast, disrupting shipping along the key routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The group said it’s carrying out the attacks in support of Gaza amid the Israeli military operation against the Hamas armed group in the Palestinian enclave.

The proposal by EEAS, which Euractiv saw, suggests that “a new EU operation” would “act in a broader area of operation, from the Red Sea to the Gulf.”

US-UK strikes on Yemen are disproportionate – Moscow
Read more
US-UK strikes on Yemen are disproportionate – Moscow

So far, there’s no clarity about the mission’s scope and composition. Still, the document suggests that it should include “at least three anti-air destroyers or frigates with multi-mission capabilities for at least one year.”

Unnamed EU diplomats told the outlet that the plans could be finalized by January 22, when the bloc’s foreign ministers are scheduled to hold a summit in Brussels. The naval mission itself might be launched already by the end of February, they added.

One of the sources stressed that “a deployment by the end of February is ambitious given the short period, but might be a realistic timeline.”

Another diplomat said that there’s “general interest” in the Red Sea operation from EU member states already involved in the region.

Euractiv suggested that the EU naval mission might complement the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, which had been launched by Washington last month to protect the ships from Houthi attacks and includes several European nations.

READ MORE: NATO member warns US and UK against Red Sea 'bloodbath'

Another option is to center the potential EU operation around Agenor, a French-led joint surveillance mission in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and part of the Arabian Sea. Such nations as Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, and Portugal are already taking part in it, the outlet said.

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Freezing assets
0:00
24:23
Nuclear safety
0:00
25:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies