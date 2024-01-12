icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO member condemns US-UK aggression in Yemen

The two Western nations launched a series of strikes on Friday in response to attacks on vessels in the Red Sea
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) attend press conference following the Friday prayers at Hz Ali Mosque in Istanbul, Turkiye on January 12, 2024 © Getty Images / Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the joint US and UK bombing of multiple Houthi targets in Yemen, accusing Washington and London of seeking to turn the Red Sea into a “bloodbath.”

The two Western allies “executed deliberate strikes on over 60 targets at 16 Iranian-backed Houthi militant locations,” US officials said Thursday, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying that the military action was “necessary and proportionate” to protect global shipping routes in the region.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea, and have pledged to carry out more raids on vessels the group determines to be transporting cargo to Israel. As of Thursday, the rebels had attacked or seized 27 different vessels in the Southern Red Sea, the Pentagon said.

The bombing campaign, which a Houthi military spokesman said numbered 72 strikes in all, represented a “disproportionate use of force,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul on Friday, according to Daily Sabah.

The Turkish leader added that Ankara has learned from various intelligence channels that the Houthi forces were carrying out a “successful defense” against the US and UK. He did not elaborate on the nature of the supposed Houthi response.

The Houthis expressed support with Gaza in late October amid Israel’s prolonged bombardment of the besieged enclave, leading to the series of attacks on Red Sea ships navigating trading routes to Europe and Asia via the Suez Canal.

Several shipping companies have since rerouted shipping lanes around Africa, leading to higher prices and insurance costs.

In its Thursday statement, the Pentagon said that it had targeted radar systems, drone sites, missile facilities and Houthi command centers with precision strikes. Damage was reported in the capital, Sanaa, as well as the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Dhamar and the northwestern Houthi stronghold of Saada.

A Houthi spokesman said that five of its members died in the bombings, while another six were injured.

