Radar site targeted during additional US strikes in Yemen – CNN

The reported action comes one day after the Western coalition attacked the Houthis

Washington conducted more strikes in Yemen on Friday night, targeting a Houthi-operated radar facility, CNN reported, citing a US official.

The US and Britain previously carried out airstrikes and launched cruise missiles at Yemen with the aim of punishing the Houthis – a Shia Islamist group that controls part of the country, including its capital Sanaa – for disrupting commercial navigation via the vital Red Sea shipping route.

The Houthis have pledged solidarity with the Palestinians and vowed not to stop attacking merchant vessels until Israel ends its ongoing war with Hamas, which erupted on October 7. More than 50 countries have since been affected in 27 Houthi attacks on ships, according to the White House.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW