Western strikes on Houthis in Yemen: Live updates
The US and UK have begun carrying out strikes on Yemen in the early hours of Friday local time.
The action comes after Washington and London vowed to retaliate against attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
The Houthis have pledged support for Gaza during the ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. They have been launching drones and missiles at merchant vessels, as well as warships patrolling the vital waterway.
12 January 202401:18 GMT
Yemeni news agency SABA reported that the strikes occurred in the country’s capital Sanaa, as well as the provinces of Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz and Dhamar.
Unverified videos posted to social media show powerful explosions on the ground.
- 00:59 GMT
Houthi spokesman Abdulsalam Jahaf claimed that “a number of American and British warships have been hit” during “a major battle in the Red Sea.”
“Whoever is involved, will pay the price,” he wrote on X. “We will not stop our attack until you leave the area.”
- 00:44 GMT
US President Joe Biden said that the Western coalition has “successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways.”
“Today’s defensive action follows this extensive diplomatic campaign and Houthi rebels’ escalating attacks against commercial vessels,” Biden said in a statement released by the White House. He added that the military action sends “a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation” in the region.
- 00:32 GMT
Several Western outlets quoted unnamed American and British officials as confirming the strikes. The White House and Downing Street are yet to make official statements on the matter.
The sites in Yemen were targeted by fighter jets and hit with Tomahawk cruise missiles, CNN reported.
Houthi spokesman Abdulsalam Jahaf earlier wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that blasts occurred in Sanaa, Hodeidah and other cities.