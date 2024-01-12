icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US, UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen: Live updates
12 Jan, 2024 21:25
HomeWorld News

Zuckerberg beefs up again

The billionaire has announced his decision to become a rancher, only to immediately face backlash from animal and climate activists
Zuckerberg beefs up again
FILE PHOTO. Wagyu cattle. ©  Getty Images / PA / Jens Büttner

Meta founder, Chairman and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that he has become a rancher. The billionaire revealed his new passion project in an Instagram post on Wednesday, to a typically mixed reaction.

Zuckerberg said he has begun raising cattle at his Ko’olau Raunch, a multi-million-dollar compound in Kauai, Hawaii, in order to create “some of the highest quality beef in the world.” The billionaire said he will breed wagyu and angus cows, feeding them macadamia nuts and beer produced at the ranch.

“We want the whole process to be local and vertically integrated. Each cow eats 5,000 – 10,000 pounds of food each year, so that’s a lot of acres of macadamia trees,” Zuckerberg wrote, sharing photos of his daughters planting trees at the property.

Zuckerberg also posted a picture of himself enjoying a massive slab of beef, stating that ranching is his “most delicious” project to date. Describing the ranch as a hip one, however, has not spared the billionaire criticism, with an angry crowd showing up on his feed as well as spreading the news to other social media platforms to vent their anger.

Some attacked ranching from a climate change standpoint, insisting that cows produce way too many greenhouse gases.

Others blasted Zuckerberg’s dietary pick for his cows, condemning it as unethical or, at least, questionable.

Some took a more radical approach, insisting that eating meat must be dropped altogether, and that humanity should be vegan.

“Mark Zuckerberg says he’s now started raising cattle; at his property in Hawaii, feeding them beer, and then killing them. Mark, the Dark Ages called and it wants you back,” Shalin Gala, a senior PETA member, wrote.

READ MORE: World's richest got even richer in 2023 – Bloomberg

Others took a more lighthearted approach to the announcement, suggesting that years of Facebook experience will likely make herding cattle way easier for the billionaire.

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Annihilating Gaza
0:00
28:22
The cost of clean water
0:00
25:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies