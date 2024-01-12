US journalist imprisoned and 'tortured' by Ukraine has died – family

Gonzalo Lira’s relatives blamed his death on Washington and Kiev

Chilean-American blogger Gonzalo Lira has died in a Ukrainian prison, his family said on Friday.

“I cannot accept the way my son has died. He was tortured, extorted, incommunicado for 8 months and 11 days and the US Embassy did nothing to help my son. The responsibility of this tragedy is the dictator Zelensky with the concurrence of a senile American President, Joe Biden,” his father Gonzalo Lira Sr. wrote in a note published by Grayzone.

Lira Senior also reached out to X host Tucker Carlson, confirming the death of his son in Ukrainian custody. He had spoken to Carlson about the case in early December.

