icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jan, 2024 16:27
HomeWorld News

January 6 riot instigator gets probation

Ray Epps was filmed repeatedly urging fellow Stop the Steal demonstrators to “go into the Capitol”
January 6 riot instigator gets probation
©  Getty Images / Kent Nishimura

January 6 rioter Ray Epps, one of the alleged instigators of the unauthorized entry into the US Capitol on that date, was sentenced to just a year’s probation on Tuesday, despite his prominent role in the unrest. He must complete 100 hours of community service and pay a $500 restitution fee.

The unusually light sentence – other defendants, including some who never entered the Capitol or weren’t even in Washington, DC were handed custodial sentences of two decades or more – as well as the court’s decision to allow Epps to “phone in” to his sentencing hearing revived suspicions that he could have been working for the FBI or another agency when he repeatedly urged groups of protesters to enter the building.

Epps can be seen urging multiple different groups to enter the Capitol in footage posted to social media by fellow Stop the Steal protesters on January 6 and the night before. In one clip, fellow demonstrator Tim Gionet (better known as YouTube streamer Baked Alaska) responds by initiating a chant of “Fed!” – accusing Epps of being a federal agent. 

Lawyer makes claim on US Capitol riot informants
Read more
Lawyer makes claim on US Capitol riot informants

No jail time for Ray Epps! Totally not a fed btw,” Gionet wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday following the sentencing. 

Meanwhile, there are truly peaceful protesters ROTTING in prison simply for wandering onto Capitol grounds,” commentator Nick Sortor wrote in a post on X.

While Epps initially appeared on the FBI’s “wanted” page for January 6 protesters, he was soon removed without being arrested, leading many to suspect he had been working with the agency or some other government entity to rile up the crowd.

After numerous conservative influencers, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, publicly accused Epps of being an agent tasked with “stage-manag[ing] the insurrection,” he was finally arrested – and promptly sued Fox News. The network had unjustly used him as a “scapegoat,” he claimed, accusing Fox of “promoting the lie that Epps was a federal agent who incited the attack on the Capitol.” 

Epps would later claim he had tried to “defuse the situation” at the Capitol, insisting he was “shocked and disappointed” to see people climbing the government building’s walls during the riot. 

Many of those charged in connection with January 6 received harsh sentences regardless of their proximity to the actual riot. Proud Boys leader (and federal informant) Enrique Tarrio, who was not in Washington, DC on that date, received 22 years, while Guy Reffitt, whose own son turned him into the FBI, received seven years despite remaining outside the Capitol during the unrest. Nearly two-thirds of January 6 defendants – and there have been more than 1,230 – received a custodial sentence, according to the Associated Press.

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Lipstick on a pig 
0:00
25:37
January 6 tapes released
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies