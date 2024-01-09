icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jan, 2024 22:54
HomeWorld News

Ecuador descends into cartel violence (VIDEOS)

Footage posted to social media has shown criminals gangs running amok and taking security forces hostage
Ecuador descends into cartel violence (VIDEOS)
Security forces deployed in Guayaquil, Ecuador on January 9, 2024. ©  AFP

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa declared a state of “internal armed conflict” on Tuesday after gunmen stormed a TV station and attacked police officers around the country.

Security forces were deployed in Ecuador’s largest city, Guayaquil, where masked gunmen overran the headquarters of TC Television, interrupting a live broadcast.

More than a dozen attackers have since been detained and “the vast majority” of the hostages were rescued, according to presidential spokesman Roberto Izurieta Canova. 

Videos posted to social media showed armed men on the streets on Guayaquil. One person was filmed holding what appears to be a rocket launcher.

At least seven police officers were kidnapped in three cities, the National Police said on Tuesday. Several prison guards were also reportedly taken hostage as well.

An unverified video shows security officials guarded by hooded and masked men armed with knives. Extremely graphic videos circulating online show gang members executing at least two police officers. 

A video posted on social media on Tuesday showed one of the captive officers reading a message addressed to the president, while a gun was pointed at his head. 

“You declared war, you will get war,” the officer said. “You declared a state of emergency. We declare police, civilian and soldiers to be the spoils of war.”

There were unverified reports of criminals rampaging through the University of Guayaquil on Tuesday. Many students fled the main building in panic and some barricaded themselves on campus. The university later released a statement denying that an attack had taken place.

Ecuador's neighbor to the south, Peru, has ordered a special police unit to reinforce the border due to the outbreak of violence.

Noboa is a banana fortune heir who won the presidential election in October on a promise to tackle violent crime. He declared the state of emergency on Monday, after notorious gang leaders Adolfo ‘Fito’ Macias and Fabricio Colon escaped during a series of prison riots that began on Sunday in six of the country’s provinces. The authorities have blamed the violence on organized crime linked to drug cartels in Colombia and Mexico.

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think
AI poses a threat to our planet, but not the one you might think FEATURE
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas
International abuse: Why Africa could be the main casualty of Europe’s rejection of Russian gas FEATURE
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
January 6 tapes released
0:00
28:48
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
0:00
28:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies