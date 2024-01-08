icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jan, 2024 23:32
HomeWorld News

Gaza protesters disrupt Biden campaign event

Activists demanding a ceasefire heckled the US president at a black church
Gaza protesters disrupt Biden campaign event
US President Joe Biden holds a campaign event at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, January 8, 2024. ©  Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian activists interrupted US President Joe Biden’s campaign speech at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina on Monday.

Emanuel AME is a historically black church, where a pastor and eight parishioners were killed in a racially motivated attack in 2015, when Biden was vice president. As one of the main themes of Biden’s 2024 campaign, Democrats have chosen to accuse his main challenger, former US President Donald Trump, of being a racist and a danger to democracy.

As Biden spoke, however, a group of protesters rose up from one of the back pews to heckle him about not caring for Palestinian lives in Gaza. They chanted “Ceasefire now!” as security escorted them away. After about a minute, Democrats attending the campaign event started a chant of “Four more years!” to drown them out.

When the noise subsided, Biden said he had been “quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza.”

Israel launched a major air and ground offensive against the Palestinian enclave after the October 7 incursion by Hamas militants, which claimed the lives of around 1,200 Israelis. According to local Hamas-run authorities, over 22,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since.

The US has provided Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with full diplomatic support, as well as money and weapons, while publicly urging restraint. Israel has rejected the calls for a truce with Hamas, vowing to “eradicate” the group. Israeli officials have further argued that a comprehensive ceasefire would only help Hamas recuperate and stage further attacks.

The White House policy has caused significant backlash among some Muslim Americans. Pro-Palestinian activists protested on Monday outside the church as well. 

The Biden government has boasted of being “the most diverse” ever, including many Arab-Americans and Muslims. Some of them have complained of a climate of fear and a “culture of silence” about Palestinian suffering, while several government officials have publicly resigned in protest.

Biden is said to be counting on the African American vote to propel him to victory in November. His struggling 2020 candidacy was boosted by a victory in the South Carolina primary, reportedly delivered by Congressman James Clyburn, an influential House Democrat. In return, Clyburn demanded “a black woman” as Biden’s running mate, which led to Kamala Harris getting the job.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones
‘Rusak’, ‘Zhuravl’ and ‘Chaika’: Russian developer discusses new attack and reconnaissance drones FEATURE
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope
‘Israel is killing us without mercy’: As the fighting in Gaza continues, civilians are starting to lose hope FEATURE
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South
‘They are the best’: How Russian animators are conquering the Global South FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
0:00
28:8
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Toward WW3?
0:00
26:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies