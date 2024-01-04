icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US court unseals Epstein-linked names
4 Jan, 2024 01:12
US court unseals Epstein-linked names

The list includes names of the convicted sex trafficker’s associates, as well as witnesses and victims
US court unseals Epstein-linked names

The names of nearly 200 people cited in a 2015 civil suit brought by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre were released by a US court, having been under seal since the case was settled in 2017.

Hundreds of court filings containing the names were unsealed on the order of US District Judge Loretta Preska last month, with a court spokesperson saying they would be made public on a rolling basis beginning on January 1.

Files released on Wednesday include the names of billionaire Glenn Dubin and his former private chef Rinaldo Rizzo, former Victoria's Secret CEO Lex Wexner, Tony Figueroa and David Copperfield. High-profile public figures, such as ex-US President Bill Clinton and the UK’s Prince Andrew, were also included, but had already been publicly named in connection to the case.

READ MORE: Bill Clinton to be named in Epstein files – media

The documents are related to a 2015 defamation suit brought against Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell by Giuffre, which was later settled out of court. Maxwell has since been convicted to 20 years in prison after being charged for grooming victims for Epstein.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

