icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jan, 2024 08:13
HomeWorld News

Israel rejects hostage deal with Hamas – media

The proposal involved prisoner swaps and a sustainable end to the hostilities, Axios reports
Israel rejects hostage deal with Hamas – media
This picture taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing over central Gaza following Israeli strikes on January 1, 2024. ©  Menahem KAHANA / AFP

Israel has rejected a new hostage deal proposed by the Palestinian armed group Hamas that would have established a long-term ceasefire, with the gradual withdrawal of West Jerusalem’s troops from Gaza, Axios reported on Monday, citing sources.

The proposal was made to Israel through Qatari and Egyptian mediators on Sunday, according to two Israeli officials and another source familiar with the matter.

Hamas reportedly offered to end the hostilities in three stages. Each one is said to include a pause in the fighting for more than a month in exchange for the release of hostages held by the group. In the first stage, Israel would have started withdrawing its forces from Gaza in exchange for the freeing of around 40 hostages. The deal would have also likely involved West Jerusalem releasing an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners, according to the report.

Under the terms of the reported deal, both sides would have ended the war, which has raged since early October, once the third stage is implemented, while Hamas would release captured Israeli soldiers.

Hamas must be destroyed – Netanyahu
Read more
Hamas must be destroyed – Netanyahu

The Israeli war cabinet discussed the proposal, but rejected it as unacceptable, according to the article. One Israeli official told Axios that the overture was “totally off base and we asked the mediators to try and produce a more acceptable proposal.” Nevertheless, the outlet’s sources said the proposal means that Hamas is ready to negotiate.

A Hamas delegation went to Cairo in late December to discuss an Egyptian proposal to end the hostilities. Several media reports indicated that, in addition to an extendable ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners, it also included the establishment of a technocratic government in the enclave following a dialogue with all Palestinian factions.

On October 7, Hamas took around 240 Israelis hostage. Since then, the sides have managed to negotiate the release of around 100 captives held in Gaza in exchange for West Jerusalem freeing 240 Palestinians, while agreeing to a week-long ceasefire. The truce collapsed as the two sides accused each other of violating the agreement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country will continue its military operation against Hamas until the group is defeated, Gaza is completely “demilitarized,” and its inhabitants “deradicalized.”

The Hamas-Israel conflict has so far claimed the lives of nearly 22,000 Palestinians and more than 1,100 Israelis.

Top stories

RT Features

Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way
Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way FEATURE
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way
Sergey Karaganov: Russians are the real Europeans, the West of the continent has lost its way FEATURE
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower
Unprecedented triumphs, tears of joy and grief: How 2023 saw the birth of a new superpower FEATURE
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
RIP John Pilger (1939-2023): ‘Israel is a lying machine, Palestine has the right to defend itself’
0:00
28:34
Sick with values? Randy Thornhill, evolutionary biologist
0:00
27:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies