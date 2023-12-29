icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia confirms ‘massive barrage’ on targets in Ukraine
29 Dec, 2023 13:10
HomeWorld News

Biden slams Nikki Haley after Civil War slavery dodge

The Republican presidential candidate has walked back her comments amid a barrage of criticism
Biden slams Nikki Haley after Civil War slavery dodge
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to supporters during a Town hall event at McIntyre Ski Area on December 12, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire © Getty Images / Sophie Park/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has hit out at Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley after she avoided citing slavery as a central cause of the US Civil War at a New Hampshire town hall meeting this week.

Responding to a question from an audience member on Wednesday, Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, said that the Civil War was fought over “how the government was going to run – the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do.”

Haley turned the question back to the voter, who said that “it’s astonishing to me that you answer that question without mentioning slavery.” 

Haley’s response also drew a fiery rebuke from both sides of the US political spectrum. Biden referenced her comments in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, writing simply: “It was about slavery.” 

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and one of Haley’s opponents in the Republican primary, told reporters in Iowa on Thursday that his GOP rival appeared to have “some problems with basic American history.” He claimed that her response was “incomprehensible word salad” and showed that the former South Carolina governor is “not a candidate that’s ready for primetime.” 

Trump barred from presidential race in second US state
Read more
Trump barred from presidential race in second US state

Democratic National Committee chairman Jaime Harrison told CBS that it shouldn’t be “hard” to condemn slavery, and that doing so “is the baseline for anyone who wants to be president of the United States.”

A representative for Republican frontrunner Donald Trump declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

Amid growing backlash, Haley sought to clarify her comments in a Thursday radio interview. “I mean, of course, the Civil War was about slavery,” she told Good Morning NH with Jack Heath.

“That’s the easy part of it,” Haley added. “What I was saying was, what does it mean to us today? What it means to us today is about freedom.” 

There is a broad consensus among historians that the US Civil War of 1861-65 was fought over the concept of slavery. The Southern states, which had seceded from the Union, opposed attempts by states in the North to impose limits on slavery, especially in western territories.

Haley has previously defended aspects of the Confederacy, the term given to the seceded states. The state she governed, South Carolina, was the first to secede – with Haley saying in 2010 that it had a right to do so.

In 2015 she signed a bill into law to remove the Confederate flag from the state capitol following the murder of nine black people by white supremacist Dylann Roof. However, she was later criticized for describing the flag as a symbol of “heritage.”

Slavery was officially abolished by the US Congress on December 6, 1865.

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now?
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now? FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now?
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now? FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Tis the season! Get to know Russia’s holiday traditions
0:00
25:21
CrossTalk Bullhorns: 2024 – still more change
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies