icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia confirms ‘massive barrage’ on targets in Ukraine
29 Dec, 2023 12:33
HomeWorld News

IDF killing of hostages could have been prevented - report

Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces Herzl Halevi, however, has insisted there was “no malice” in the event
IDF killing of hostages could have been prevented - report
FILE PHOTO. Aftermath of Israeli bombardment of Gaza © Getty Images / Majdi Fathi;  NurPhoto

The IDF published a report on Thursday detailing the accidental killing of three Israeli hostages by its troops in Gaza earlier this month. The chief of the General Staff of the IDF, Herzl ‘Herzi’ Halevi, noted that their deaths “could have been prevented.”

On December 15, Israeli troops who were moving through the Palestinian enclave fighting Hamas militants encountered three unarmed shirtless men waving a white flag. However, the IDF forces failed to recognize them as hostages seeking help, mistaking them for enemy combatants, and opened fire. 

All three men were killed and later identified as Israeli nationals: Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer Talalka. They are believed to have been captured by Hamas forces on October 7 when the Palestinian militants launched their initial surprise attack on Israel.

In the latest report, Halevi has pointed out that while the IDF had failed in its mission to protect the three hostages on December 15, he insisted that there was “no malice in the event” and that the soldiers acted to the best of their ability and understanding of the situation at that moment.

However, the report also claims that the Israeli command ranks had been informed of the presence of hostages in the area and had even taken actions “to prevent strikes on locations suspected of having hostages.” Israel’s forces had also reportedly found several signs and letters asking for help in Hebrew.

Despite this knowledge, forces on the ground apparently still had “insufficient awareness” of the possibility that hostages would try to approach them or that they would even encounter them at all outside of a designated hostage rescue operation.

IDF killed Israeli hostages in Gaza
Read more
IDF killed Israeli hostages in Gaza

According to the investigation, one specific Israeli soldier had initially fired towards the three hostages after they were “identified as threats.” Two of the hostages were killed on the spot and the third fled. The battalion commander then gave an order to hold fire to try and identify the third person.

After the surviving hostage started screaming “help” in Hebrew, the commander reiterated his order to hold fire and told the man to come towards the IDF’s position. However, the hostage was then shot dead by two other soldiers who claim they did not hear the commander’s orders to hold fire “due to noise from a nearby tank.”

Halevi has concluded that the killing of the hostages should not have happened and wasn’t warranted by the risk of the situation. IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus also stated earlier this month that Israeli soldiers are now being told to “exercise additional caution” when encountering people in civilian clothes.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called the incident an "unbearable tragedy" and has vowed to return all remaining hostages home safely.

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now?
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now? FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now?
Suicide mission: As 2023 draws to a close, the Ukrainian army’s last ‘counteroffensive’ advance has stalled. So what now? FEATURE
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West
Moscow’s anti-sanctions tsarina: What the woman leading Russia’s Central Bank says about economic war with the West FEATURE
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations
Unstoppable march of the Global South: How Russia and Africa made 2023 a pivotal year for bilateral relations FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Tis the season! Get to know Russia’s holiday traditions
0:00
25:21
CrossTalk Bullhorns: 2024 – still more change
0:00
26:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies