icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Dec, 2023 13:18
HomeWorld News

Sweden lifts embargo on defense exports to Türkiye – media

The move comes after a Turkish parliamentary committee approved Sweden’s application to join NATO
Sweden lifts embargo on defense exports to Türkiye – media
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson within the NATO Vilnius Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 10, 2023 © Getty Images / TUR Presidency/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Sweden has lifted an embargo on the export of defensive military gear to Türkiye following a Turkish parliamentary committee’s approval of Stockholm’s NATO membership bid, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the foreign affairs committee of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly greenlit Stockholm’s bid to join the Western military alliance following delays that had hampered the expansion of the 31-member bloc – primarily from Türkiye and Hungary.

The committee’s approval is expected to lead to Sweden’s NATO accession to be debated and ratified by Ankara’s parliament. No date has yet been set for a vote by the legislature, after which it would require formal approval by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Soon afterwards, Stockholm moved to lift its defense export embargo on Ankara and has begun to issue export licences at the request of Turkish companies, news outlet Yeni Safak said on Wednesday, citing comment from Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar.

Sweden a step closer to NATO after Turkish legislators give go-ahead
Read more
Sweden a step closer to NATO after Turkish legislators give go-ahead

“After the start of the process [to approve Sweden’s membership to NATO], the applications submitted by Turkish companies were positively completed,” Akcapar said, according to the newspaper.

The embargo was imposed by Sweden in October 2019 in objection to a Turkish military operation against Kurdish militia in Syria. Previously, President Erdogan threatened to block Sweden’s entry to NATO – as well as that of its Nordic neighbor Finland.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has welcomed Türkiye’s intent to ratify Stockholm’s NATO application, and called on Hungary to also rubber-stamp the move “as soon as possible.”

“Sweden’s membership will make NATO stronger,” Stoltenberg added on Tuesday.

The removal of the embargo could lead to an increase in defense trade between Türkiye and Sweden, as well as possible strategic collaboration.

Türkiye, a NATO member since 1953, had requested that Sweden and Finland change their stances on Kurdish militant groups that Ankara considers to be terrorist organizations, and for Sweden to remove its embargo on sales of defensive weaponry.

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists
Soviet Sopranos: How a phenomenally successful Russian TV series has enraged Ukrainian nationalists FEATURE
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet
Edge of the World: How research in Antarctica will help to decode the secrets of our planet FEATURE
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Living dangerously
0:00
26:51
US vs Russia & China: The 2nd Cold War will be far worse & far more intense (Prof. Richard Sakwa)
0:00
28:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies