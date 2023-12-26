icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Dec, 2023 23:23
War in Gaza to drag on for ‘many more months’ – IDF

Israel’s military chief has warned of a long process to thoroughly dismantle Hamas
War in Gaza to drag on for ‘many more months’ – IDF
An injured man is taken to a hospital after an Israeli attack on Tuesday on a building in Khan Yunis, Gaza. ©  Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel’s top military commander has warned that the war in Gaza will likely drag on for “many more months” because a long and determined fight will be required to completely destroy the Palestinian militant group Hamas and prevent it from quickly becoming a threat again.

“There are no magic solutions,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters on Tuesday. He added, “There are no shortcuts when it comes to thoroughly dismantling a terrorist organization, except being stubborn and determined in the fighting.”

Halevi’s comments came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the war with Hamas was “not close to being over.” Netanyahu reiterated that Hamas must be destroyed before the fighting can stop, and he added that Gaza must be “demilitarized” and Palestinian society “deradicalized” to create conditions for a lasting peace.

Hamas must be destroyed – Netanyahu READ MORE: Hamas must be destroyed – Netanyahu

Nearly 21,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, according to local health officials. Hamas triggered the conflict by launching surprise attacks on southern Israeli villages, killing more than 1,100 people – including almost 700 Israeli civilians and 71 foreigners – and taking hundreds of hostages.

Halevi said the IDF is expanding its operations in central and southern Gaza after dismantling most of the Hamas battalions in the northern part of the Palestinian enclave. “We eliminated many terrorists and commanders,” he said. “Some of them surrendered to our forces, and we took hundreds of prisoners. We destroyed many underground infrastructures and weapons.”

The IDF chief acknowledged that given the area is dense and urban, there are likely more Hamas fighters hidden in northern Gaza. He vowed that the Israeli military would not allow security conditions to slide back to pre-October 7 levels, putting citizens at risk of a repeat of the Hamas attacks.

“This war has necessary and not easy goals to achieve,” he said. “It takes place in complex territory. That’s why the war will continue for many more months, and we will work with different methods, so that the achievement will be maintained for a long time.”

READ MORE: Israeli airstrike kills 76 members of one family – report

Multiple countries, including Russia and China, as well as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, have called for an immediate ceasefire. Israel and its primary ally the US, however, argue that a ceasefire right now would only benefit Hamas. 

 

