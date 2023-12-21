icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 killed in Prague university shooting
21 Dec, 2023 17:44
15 killed in Prague university shooting

The killer traveled to the Czech capital after murdering his father earlier on Thursday, police said
15 killed in Prague university shooting
Students attempt to hide from an active shooter at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, December 21, 2023 ©  X / @RenataVinklero1

A gunman killed 15 people and injured two dozen others in an attack at Charles University in Prague on Thursday, Czech police said. The attacker, identified as a student at the university, was “eliminated” at the scene.

Police officers rushed to the university building at Jan Palach Square in central Prague on Thursday afternoon, where they “eliminated” an active shooter, Police President Martin Vondrasek told reporters.

As the building was evacuated, officers found 15 victims dead and at least 24 more injured, Vondrasek said.

Czech media identified the shooter as 24-year-old David Kozak, a student at the university. However, Vondrasek said that the killer had yet to be named. The police chief also noted that it was unclear whether officers or the suspect himself fired the bullet that took his life and ended the killing spree.

Fatal shooting reported at Prague university
Read more
Fatal shooting reported at Prague university

The killer is suspected of murdering his father in the city of Kladno earlier on Thursday before traveling to Prague, Vondrasek said.

Jan Palach Square and the surrounding streets remain closed to the public until midnight, police said. While media reports suggested that Kozak may have planted explosives at the building, Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told reporters that the public “is not in immediate danger.”  

As of Thursday evening, police officers were searching the scene for explosives, the national police force said in a statement on social media.

Thursday’s attack is the worst shooting incident in recent Czech history. While the Czech Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms and use them in self-defense, gun crime is rare, and the country records fewer annual homicides by firearm than France, Australia, and the Netherlands.

Most recently, a man killed six people in a hospital waiting room in the city of Ostrava in 2019 before turning his gun on himself, while eight people were killed in a similar incident at a restaurant in the town of Uhersky Brod in 2015.

