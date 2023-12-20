US state bans Trump from ballot

Colorado judges claimed the former president committed “insurrection”

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former US President Donald Trump can’t be on the primary ballot in that US state. The Republican front-runner has vowed to appeal.

The case was brought by Democrat activists arguing that Trump was disqualified from running for the White House again because he engaged in “insurrection” against the US government, citing a section of the 14th Amendment passed after the Civil War in 1865. Democrats have used the term “insurrection” to describe the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol, though no one – including Trump – has been charged with that particular crime.

Four judges of the Colorado Supreme Court – all Democrats – agreed that Trump was not eligible to be on the primary ballots in the state, but stayed their ruling until January 4, 2024 pending appeals.

Reacting to the ruling, the Trump campaign called the decision “completely flawed” and a product of “a Soros-funded, left-wing group's scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden,” according to spokesman Steven Cheung.

“Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls,” said Cheung. “They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November.”

The Trump campaign will appeal to the US Supreme Court and has “full confidence” that it will “quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits,” Cheung added.

The January 6 protest followed Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election – which saw widespread use of mail-in ballots and resulted in Democrat Joe Biden getting the most votes ever in US history – was “rigged” and marred by irregularities.

Ever since then, Democrats have sought to disqualify the 45th president from running for office again. To that effect, multiple activist groups have filed legal challenges in several US states citing the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment. It says that a person cannot run for elected office if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US Constitution after taking an oath to support it, and was specifically created to prevent the defeated Confederates from returning to elected office after the 1861-65 conflict over secession and slavery.

Trump currently leads the polls for the Republican presidential domination, with as much as a 50-point lead over all other contenders.