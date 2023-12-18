icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Dec, 2023 23:40
HomeWorld News

Biden’s approval rating drops to all-time low

A new poll has shown that just 34% of Americans approve of the US president’s performance
Biden’s approval rating drops to all-time low
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Andrew Harnik

Only three out of ten Americans believe that US President Joe Biden is giving adequate attention to the issues that concern them most, while a record low of 34% approves of his overall job performance, a new survey has revealed.

The Monmouth University poll released on Monday showed that Biden’s approval rating has dropped ten percentage points in the past five months and is at the lowest level of his presidency. The percentage of US adults who disapprove of his performance has more than doubled since he took office in January 2021, to 61%.

The latest polling results come at a time when Biden is falling behind former President Donald Trump in his bid to win reelection in 2024, as voters are increasingly concerned over inflation and an illegal immigration crisis. Just 31% of Americans believe Biden is giving enough attention to the most pressing issues, compared with 65% who say he’s not doing enough, the Monmouth survey showed.

Only 26% of US adults approve of Biden’s immigration policies, while 28% give a thumbs-up to his handling of inflation. Asked about the state of their own finances, 44% of respondents said they were struggling, double the percentage recorded during Trump’s presidential term. Only 12% said their financial situation was improving.

Key ex-Obama aide tells Biden to think about stepping aside READ MORE: Key ex-Obama aide tells Biden to think about stepping aside

Monmouth’s polling director, Patrick Murray, noted that Biden was touting improvements in economic statistics under his watch at a time when most Americans were still suffering from post-pandemic inflation.

“There is a political danger in pushing a message that basically tells people their take on their own situation is wrong,” said Murray.

Vice President Kamala Harris has a similarly low approval rating, at 35%, while that of the US Congress was at just 17%, down from 26% a year ago, the poll showed.

Only one in five Americans believed the country was heading in the “right direction,” versus 69% who said it’s on the “wrong track,” the survey found. The portion of respondents saying the nation was going in the right direction has dropped by eight percentage points in the past year.

Even some prominent Democrats have raised questions about whether Biden should seek reelection amid troubling poll results. David Axelrod, chief political strategist for former President Barack Obama’s election campaigns, said last month that Biden should consider dropping out of the 2024 race.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
Gaza genocide: West’s moral authority ended with support for Israel’s crimes- Dr. Mansour Almarzoqi
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies