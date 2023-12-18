icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Dec, 2023 20:00
HomeWorld News

US has funds for only one more Ukraine aid package

The White House has warned that the money will run out after another round of weaponry is announced later this month
US has funds for only one more Ukraine aid package
US President Joe Biden speaks during a White House address in October. ©  Jonathan Ernst - Pool/Getty Images

The administration of US President Joe Biden has warned that it only has enough Ukraine funding left to send one more military aid package to Kiev, which will be announced by the end of this month.

“When that is done, we’ll have no more replenishment authority available to us,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday in Washington. He added, “Ukraine still needs our help, and it’s well past time for Congress to act and stand up for freedom and democracy and our own national security interests, which are very much at play.”

Kirby made his comments as the administration has continued its drive to win congressional approval for Biden’s latest request for Ukraine funding. The president has insisted that lawmakers pass an additional $60 billion in funding for Kiev as part of an emergency spending bill that also includes aid for Israel, which politicians from both major parties widely support.

READ MORE: Backers press Ukraine for ‘frozen’ conflict – FT

Republican lawmakers have held up the combined proposal after previously approving $113 billion in outlays for Ukraine, citing concern that Biden is merely prolonging the conflict with Russia and lacks a clear victory strategy. Congressional negotiators have reportedly held talks recently on a compromise that would provide Ukraine funding if Biden agreed to impose stricter policies along the US-Mexico border.

Kirby offered no details on Monday regarding the scale and content of the final Ukraine aid package that the administration is planning for this month.

READ MORE: Ukraine was never going to win – US senator

 

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024?
‘The scales have tipped’: What can we expect from the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2024? FEATURE
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it
Western arrogance: European royals have deprived these people of their homes, freedom, and dignity and refuse to admit it FEATURE
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
The price of ‘victory’: How Israel created one of its own worst enemies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: Western illusions
0:00
26:29
Gaza genocide: West’s moral authority ended with support for Israel’s crimes- Dr. Mansour Almarzoqi
0:00
27:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies