US has funds for only one more Ukraine aid package

The White House has warned that the money will run out after another round of weaponry is announced later this month

The administration of US President Joe Biden has warned that it only has enough Ukraine funding left to send one more military aid package to Kiev, which will be announced by the end of this month.

“When that is done, we’ll have no more replenishment authority available to us,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday in Washington. He added, “Ukraine still needs our help, and it’s well past time for Congress to act and stand up for freedom and democracy and our own national security interests, which are very much at play.”

Kirby made his comments as the administration has continued its drive to win congressional approval for Biden’s latest request for Ukraine funding. The president has insisted that lawmakers pass an additional $60 billion in funding for Kiev as part of an emergency spending bill that also includes aid for Israel, which politicians from both major parties widely support.

Republican lawmakers have held up the combined proposal after previously approving $113 billion in outlays for Ukraine, citing concern that Biden is merely prolonging the conflict with Russia and lacks a clear victory strategy. Congressional negotiators have reportedly held talks recently on a compromise that would provide Ukraine funding if Biden agreed to impose stricter policies along the US-Mexico border.

Kirby offered no details on Monday regarding the scale and content of the final Ukraine aid package that the administration is planning for this month.