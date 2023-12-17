Russia is no threat to NATO – member state

No one would risk attacking “the strongest… defense alliance in the world,” Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto has said

Russia poses no immediate threat to NATO, including to those members of the bloc located close to its borders, because any attack would trigger an overwhelming response, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has suggested.

Speaking in an interview with French broadcaster LCI, part of which was uploaded on Szijjarto’s Facebook page on Sunday, the minister was asked to comment on the warning of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who suggested that after the end of the Ukraine conflict, Russia would threaten NATO countries.

“I don’t think that Russia would attack any NATO member state,” he replied, explaining that most EU members are also part of the alliance.

According to Szijjarto, the US-led military bloc is “the strongest security and defense alliance in the world.” He cited Article 5 of the bloc’s treaty, which stipulates that if any NATO nation comes under attack, it will be interpreted as an attack all members.

“I don’t think that anyone, not only Russia, would risk any attack against any NATO member state,” he stressed.

When pressed on why the Baltic states and Poland disagree, the minister explained that some countries have “different histories and different geographic locations.”

“I don’t know what would be my position if I was in the geographic location of the Baltics [or Poland],” he said, noting that Hungary has always respected their position and never tried to challenge it.

“This kind of respect should be given to every position of every member state. My problem is that this respect is very rarely given to the Hungarian position. This is unfair and weakens the European Union,” he added.

Szijjarto’s remarks come on the heels of comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has said that his country does not have any intention of attacking NATO. Putin told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview aired on Sunday, that the US-led bloc itself is well aware that the Kremlin harbors no such plans.

“Russia has no interest… geopolitically, economically or militarily... in waging war against NATO,” Putin stated, dismissing the recent claims by US President Joe Biden that Moscow might attack if it wins the Ukraine conflict as “nonsense.”

“I think that President Biden understands that this is just a figure of speech to justify his misguided Russian policy,” the Russian President suggested.