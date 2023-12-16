icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Dec, 2023 19:23
HomeWorld News

Former US Republican candidate charged for beheading Satanic statue

Michael Cassidy said that his Christian faith compelled him to destroy the “blasphemous” effigy
Former US Republican candidate charged for beheading Satanic statue
A damaged Satanic display is shown at the Iowa state Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, December 15, 2023 ©  AP / Scott McFetridge

A failed Republican Congressional candidate from Mississippi has been charged with criminal mischief for destroying a statue of the pagan idol Baphomet in the Iowa State Capitol. Satanists argue that their symbols are protected by the US Constitution. 

Michael Cassidy of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was arrested on Thursday and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after he beheaded and toppled the goat-headed effigy, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said on Friday. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $2,560 fine if convicted.

Clad in a crimson robe and surrounded by prayer candles, the statue depicted a figure with a man’s body and a horned goat’s head holding a wicker pentacle. Baphomet is commonly associated with occultism and Satanism, and the display was erected by the Satanic Temple, a registered religious group that took advantage of state rules allowing different religions to display their symbols in the capitol over the Christmas period.

“I saw this blasphemous statue and was outraged,” Cassidy told The Sentinel, a conservative news site. “The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment.”

“My conscience is held captive to the word of God, not to bureaucratic decree. And so I acted,” he said. 

US women’s magazine shares advice on ‘Satanic abortion ceremony’
Read more
US women’s magazine shares advice on ‘Satanic abortion ceremony’

Republican lawmakers and Christian activists had called for the statue’s removal before it was destroyed, but Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds,a Republican, insisted that she was bound by the US Constitution to leave it in place. 

"Like many Iowans, I find the Satanic Temple’s display in the Capitol absolutely objectionable," Reynolds said in a statement on Tuesday. “In a free society, the best response to objectionable speech is more speech, and I encourage all those of faith to join me today in praying over the Capitol and recognizing the Nativity scene that will be on display ― the true reason for the season.”

Although the Satanic Temple is a registered religious group, it does not promote the worship of deities such as Baphomet. Its members are mostly atheists who campaign for secular government, and for liberal causes such as abortion and LGBT rights. 

Cassidy ran a primary campaign against US Representative Michael Guest in 2022, and came within 300 votes of beating the incumbent Republican. A runoff election was then triggered, which Guest won with 70% of the vote. According to his campaign website, Cassidy served as a fighter pilot in the US Navy and is a “Christian conservative who loves our nation and is committed to preserving the blessings of liberty bestowed upon us by the Founding generation.”

Top stories

RT Features

Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS
Excitement grows for Games of the Future as trophy orbits Earth aboard ISS FEATURE
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland
‘Nothing is more precious than human lives’: This Indian director conquered Russia with stories from his homeland FEATURE
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green
Fueling progress: How ‘dirty’ coal will help the world’s most populous country go green FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Gaza Slaughter: The US is complicit in ethnic cleansing and genocide – Dennis Kucinich
0:00
29:32
Climate hypocrisy
0:00
26:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies