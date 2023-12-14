icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian economy, sanctions & Ukraine conflict: Key takeaways from Putin’s marathon press conference
14 Dec, 2023 19:58
HomeWorld News

EU leader worried ‘division’ in bloc sends wrong message to US – FT

European states have to show that they are sticking to supporting Kiev if they want Washington to do so as well, the Swedish PM has said
EU leader worried ‘division’ in bloc sends wrong message to US – FT
FILE PHOTO: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium, on October 26, 2023 ©  Getty Images / Pier Marco Tacca / Contributor

The results of the European Council meeting on December 14-15 may cause concerns as the bloc shows “signs of division” over further support for Ukraine and its membership talks, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the Financial Times on Wednesday.

Kristersson said that it was unclear how the European Union (EU) summit in Brussels would unfold and what message its outcome would send to the US, where Republicans are opposing a new military aid package for Kiev. 

The EU has so far failed to reach a consensus on €50 billion in aid to Ukraine and on starting the bloc’s accession negotiations with the state. “The fact that Europe shows signs of division, it’s a sign to the US,” he noted, adding that “if we want the US to stick to supporting Ukraine, Europe has to show the American people that we are sticking to supporting Ukraine.”

The Swedish PM also said that the EU summit would “either give reason for that concern or show that we are still united.”

Some EU members – such as Hungary, Slovakia, and Austria – do not support Ukraine’s rapid accession to the bloc. In late October, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban, who has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, blocked a €50 billion EU aid package for Kiev, declaring the bloc’s strategy on the conflict had “failed.”

Germany warns of waning Western support for Ukraine
Read more
Germany warns of waning Western support for Ukraine

Christersson’s comments on concerns about other Western allies’ continued support for Ukraine came after a Nordic-Ukrainian summit in Oslo on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky arrived in the Norwegian capital to meet with the heads of the five Nordic governments and seek additional financial aid for Kiev. 

A few days earlier, he visited the US in an attempt to secure a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine that was recently blocked by Republicans. Zelensky failed to persuade them to approve the package, but US President Joe Biden promised him $200 million in emergency military aid.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation
‘Many prefer to see Jewish people dead’: RT speaks to Israeli MP about Gaza operation FEATUREExclusive
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want
‘No one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’: How Lebanon is preparing for a war over Gaza that it doesn’t want FEATUREExclusive
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies
Abuse only gets worse with time: How the US increasingly mistreats its closest allies FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of the woke cult
0:00
26:4
CrossTalk: End of Ukraine project
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies