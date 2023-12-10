icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Dec, 2023 21:31
HomeWorld News

Israel is trying to force Gazans into Egypt – UN official

UN refugee agency chief Philippe Lazzarini has accused West Jerusalem of seeking to drive Palestinians out of their homeland
Israel is trying to force Gazans into Egypt – UN official
Palestinians line up for flour distributed by the UN refugee agency on Thursday in Deir Al Balah, Gaza. ©  Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are setting the stage for the mass expulsion of Palestinians into Egypt while creating conditions that will make it impossible for them to ever return to their destroyed homes in Gaza, the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency chief has claimed.

“The United Nations and several member states, including the US, have firmly rejected forcibly displacing Gazans out of the Gaza Strip,” UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini wrote on Saturday in a Los Angeles Times op-ed. “But the developments we are witnessing point to attempts to move Palestinians into Egypt, regardless of whether they stay there or are resettled elsewhere.”

An Israeli Defense Ministry spokesman denied Lazzarini’s accusation, saying West Jerusalem has never had a plan to push Gazans into Egypt. However, two Israeli lawmakers wrote last month in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that they would like to see countries around the world welcome Gazan refugees who choose to relocate.

US blocks UN Gaza ceasefire appeal
Read more
US blocks UN Gaza ceasefire appeal

The Israel-Hamas war has driven more than 1.8 million Gazans from their homes, the largest forced displacement of Palestinians since 1948, Lazzarini said. Nearly 18,000 people have been killed in Gaza, and an Israeli study found that 61% of the people who perished in IDF airstrikes were civilians. The war began when Hamas launched surprise attacks against southern Israeli villages on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking hundreds of hostages back to Gaza.

The Palestinian casualties have included more than 270 people who were sheltering in UNRWA facilities at the time they were killed. Lazzarini said many of those shelters were in areas of central and southern Gaza that were thought to be safer than the north, where Israel’s bombing campaign was primarily focused. “The sad reality is that Gazans are not safe anywhere: not at home, not in a hospital, not under the UN flag, not in the north, middle, or south,” he added.

The survivors are now besieged and holed up in a “tiny area” of southern Gaza, near the Egyptian border, Lazzarini said. Many are being left with only one option: Leaving the Palestinian enclave altogether.

“Judging by policy and humanitarian discussions underway, it is hard to believe that the Palestinians of Gaza who are displaced today will be allowed –or even willing– to return to their destroyed homes anytime soon,” the UN official said. 

If this path continues, leading to what many are already calling a second Nakba, Gaza will not be a land for Palestinians anymore.”

A UN Security Council resolution that would have brokered a ceasefire in Gaza was vetoed by the US on Friday. President Joe Biden’s administration has claimed that the US is doing more than any other nation to help civilians in Gaza, but it’s also aiding the Israeli war effort. A CBS News poll released on Sunday found that only 20% of Americans believe that Biden is making a peaceful resolution to the conflict more likely.

Lazzarini said civilians are being used as pawns in the war, with Hamas abdicating all responsibility for their well-being to the UN and Israel inflicting “collective punishment” on the more than two million people of Gaza. The “meager” humanitarian supplies that Israel has allowed to trickle into the enclave have provided little relief, he added.

READ MORE: WATCH: Palestinians displaced by conflict with Israel speak to RT

“Bombardment and a tight siege are again creating conditions under which nothing more than mere survival is possible,” Lazzarini said. “The deprivation of humanitarian aid is key to this plan. After the destruction of the north, the destruction of the south is ongoing, except this time, people have nowhere to go.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘
‘I thought it would be my last day‘: Wars made these villages ‘switch sides‘ FEATURE
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis?
Hypocrisy in The Hague: Why is it so easy for the International Criminal Court to charge Russians, but not Israelis? FEATURE
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Respecting perspectives? John Bell, co-founder of the Conciliators Guild
0:00
28:14
Israel’s ex-justice minister walks out after being challenged on Gaza slaughter, October 7
0:00
27:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies