US ‘accomplice to genocide’ in Gaza – Palestine

President Mahmoud Abbas made the remark in response to Washington vetoing a UN Security Council resolution calling for a truce in the enclave

The US also bears responsibility for the “genocide” perpetrated in Gaza by Israel, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was quoted as saying on Saturday.

The remarks were made in response to Washington vetoing a UN Security Council resolution on Friday calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” and the “immediate and unconditional release of hostages” abducted by Hamas.

Thirteen member states voted in favor of the proposal put forward by the United Arab Emirates, with the UK abstaining. US representatives explained their decision by insisting that the resolution was “divorced from reality” and would “only plant the seeds for the next war.”

The Palestinian WAFA media outlet quoted Abbas as saying that “this American policy makes the US an accomplice to the genocide, ethnic cleansing and war crimes committed by the Israeli occupational forces against Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.” The official denounced Washington’s stance as “immoral” and running contrary to “all humanitarian norms and principles.”

“We place the responsibility for the bloodshed of Palestinian children, women and elderly at the hands of the occupational forces in the US,” the Palestinian leader’s statement went on to say.

He concluded by warning Washington that its veto at the Security Council “will become a disgrace that will haunt the US for many years.”

US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood argued on Friday that a general ceasefire now would only serve to help Hamas retain its grip on power in Gaza.

The diplomat also criticized the draft resolution for its failure to clearly condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 after which Israel unleashed a massive military operation in the enclave. The hostilities in the densely-populated territory have already claimed more than 17,000 Palestinian lives, with 1.9 million people fleeing their homes.

Commenting on the US veto, China’s envoy to the UN, Zhang Jun accused the US of hypocrisy for “condoning the continuation of fighting while claiming to care about the lives and safety of the people in Gaza.” He also noted that Washington’s line of reasoning was “feeble.”

Since the conflict broke out in early October, the US has blocked multiple UN resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.