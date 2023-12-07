icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iranian president arrives in Moscow
7 Dec, 2023 16:56
HomeWorld News

Spain ‘discreetly expels’ two US embassy staff – El Pais

The decision followed allegations the personnel bribed host country intel agents, the newspaper has said
Spain ‘discreetly expels’ two US embassy staff – El Pais
FILE PHOTO ©  Getty Images / Dana Hoff

At least two employees of the US embassy in Madrid have been quietly expelled from Spain on suspicion of recruiting employees of the country’s National Intelligence Center (CNI) to obtain highly classified information, El Pais reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

According to the newspaper, two Spanish intelligence officers were arrested two months ago after an internal inspection revealed that they had gained access to classified information that was not required for their work and which they had no right to know. The investigation found that at least one of them had been bribed by US agents. The incident has not been made public as the court has ordered the case kept secret.

US agents are believed to have begun recruiting the Spanish officers more than a year ago, El Espanol reported.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles summoned the US ambassador in Madrid, Julissa Reynoso, and asked for an explanation. The diplomat said she was unaware of what had happened, apologized and promised to cooperate with the investigation as much as possible, according to El Pais.

The Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs agreed on the discreet expulsion of at least two US staff involved in the recruitment and bribery of CNI agents, just as Washington hastened to withdraw them, the article said.

Former US ambassador accused of being Cuban spy – AP
Read more
Former US ambassador accused of being Cuban spy – AP

“The recruitment of secret agents of the host state to betray their own country is considered an openly hostile action,” the newspaper said, noting that the occasions when Spain refuses to share information of interest to Washington “are counted between one and none” and it is unclear why the US had to pay when they “get everything they ask for.”

This is not the first time the US has been suspected of spying on its allies. In 2013, an international scandal erupted after former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden leaked information about Washington’s eavesdropping on former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. 

Two years ago, Reuters reported that in addition to tapping Merkel’s phone, the US National Security Agency (NSA) had allegedly spied on senior officials in Sweden, Norway, France and Germany using Danish information cables.

 

Top stories

RT Features

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why?
Africans are increasingly learning Russian. Why? FEATURE
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire
The forgotten hero: How Russia helped launch the decolonial movement in the heart of the British Empire FEATURE
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China
Néocolonialisme: France made ‘the largest marine cemetery in the world’ just to contain Russia and China FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of EVs
0:00
25:42
CrossTalk: Regime collapse?
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies